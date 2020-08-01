‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’

india

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has again made a public appeal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the ongoing political tussle for power in Rajasthan. Gehlot had earlier made similar appeals to the PM and also written to him complaining about Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other developments in the state.

In his latest public appeal, Gehlot alleged that the ‘rate’ for allegedly buying out MLAs had increased in the state. He and his party colleagues have directly accused the BJP of involvement in alleged horse-trading attempts to uproot his government.

“Prime Minister should stop the ‘tamasha’ going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. What ‘tamasha’ is this,” ANI quoted Ashok Gehlot as saying in Jaisalmer.

Gehlot had made a similar claim on Thursday saying the going rates for MLAs had increased from Rs 25 crore to “unlimited” amount ever since the governor agreed to call the assembly session on August 14. Gehlot has indicated that he will call for a trust vote to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the house during the session.

The embattled chief minister has shifted his flock to Jaisalmer alleging increased attempts by the BJP to buyout and threaten MLAs in his camp. He and around 100 other MLAs are now camping in a hotel in Jaisalmer. One of the ministers in his camp had yesterday claimed that the chief minister believed MLAs will be safer there till the beginning of the assembly session on August 14.

Gehlot also reiterated his demand for resignation of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today saying Shekhawat had no moral authority to continue since he has been named in an alleged scam related to a cooperative society.

“Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s name has come up in Sanjivini Cooperative Society. Court has also directed in the matter. He should resign on moral grounds,” Gehlot was quoted by ANI as saying in Jaisalmer.

Congress leaders in Gehlot’s camp claim that Shekhawat’s role in alleged horse trading attempts had been exposed by investigations conducted by the special operations group of the state. They also claim that he can be heard plotting Gehlot government’s downfall in one of the three audio clips that are being cited as proof of his guilt by the Congress.

Gehlot’s government appears to have a wafer-thin majority with the support of around 101 MLAs excluding the speaker but with the inclusion of allies in the 200-member assembly. His former deputy and Congress rebel Sachin Pilot appears to have the support of 22 MLAs including 18 legislators from the Congress, who are said to be camping with him. The BJP has 74 MLAs in the assembly.