Stranded Air India flight lands in San Francisco after over 24 hours delay

New Delhi: Stranded passengers of an Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight that was diverted to Russia on Thursday due to a technical glitch took off after a delay of over 24 hours and landed on Saturday, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The flight departed Krasnoyarsk at around midnight local time (20 July) for San Francisco (SFO), carrying 225 passengers and 19 crew members onboard AI183, said officials.

“Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,” the airline’s statement read.

The flight had made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area.

Air India does not have its own at Krasnoyarsk International Airport so it had to arrange for third-party support to provide the necessary assistance to passengers which caused problems and the airline had to fly a ferry flight for the stranded passengers, according to airline officials.

The airline, in a statement issued on Friday, said, “..⁠Air India’s local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas. Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers.”

The statement came after Air India dispatched a relief flight from New Delhi to Krasnoyarsk Krai. The ferry flight also carried on board essentials in addition to sufficient food for all passengers.

Russia’s civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, too said the aircraft had taxied to a parking spot after landing and there had been no signs of a fire or smoke onboard.

It further stated, “Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night. Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today.”

“Our ferry flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024. An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at KJA may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food for all passengers. The aircraft will ferry all passengers and crew out of KJA at the earliest. We have also set up a dedicated hotline for the family, relatives, and friends of AI183 guests for any information they may require,” Air India said in a statement after take-off.

Russia has banned many foreign airlines from flying over its airspace due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. Many countries and airlines have also restricted their planes from crossing over Russia, either fully or partially.

On Saturday, the Indian airline released a statement saying AI1179 landed safely in San Francisco at 2027 Hrs local time (19 July).

“We thank the DGCA, Government of India, Embassy of India in Russia, the Russian authorities, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Krasnoyarsk International Airport, and all partners involved, for their support in the situation. Finally, our thanks to the passengers of AI183 of 18 July for their patience and understanding during the diversion. Safety remains our foremost priority, and something we will never compromise on,” it added.