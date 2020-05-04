Stranded French woman in Kochi sings on FB to raise funds to feed poor

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 16:33 IST

Folks stranded during the long lockdown usually look dejected and often make a hue and cry about their situation, but a French woman in Kochi is utilizing her time well during the extended lockdown. She is belting out songs live on her Facebook page to collect money to feed the needy in the port city.

Stephanie Herve, a music therapist, is a regular in Kerala and this time when the lockdown was imposed she pitched in to help the poor who have been struggling for food. “I feel it is my duty. I don’t want to talk much about it,” she said adding she hates publicity for doing “her duty”.

“Hailing from Bordeaux she has been visiting Kerala every year. When the lockdown came she said she wanted to help people. Initially, she started funding a community kitchen in the area and later we decided to distribute grocery kits to the needy. Soon, she started singing sessions with my son to collect money for the initiative,” Usha Antony, owner of the homestay in Fort Kochi, where Herve has been staying since March said.

She said Herve has distributed around 600 kits containing rice, pulses, cooking oil and other essentials so far.

“She possibly contributed food kits worth between Rs 5 lakh or Rs 6 lakh. Her involvement is great and we should salute her spirit. She runs a charity organisation called ‘Gabriel’ in France to fund the cause of children. Now she is conducting regular music and meditation sessions to fund her initiative in Kochi,” Congress leader and former minister Dominic Presentation said.

“Besides French, she sings in English and Malayalam also. She has learnt Malayalam and Sanskrit. I was told her Sanskrit hymns are very popular. She has taught my 15-year-old son Tomson Antony French. Her renditions are mellifluous. She likes India very much,” said Usha Antony who is running a homestay in Kochi for the last two decades. Her husband is the cousin of legendary singer K J Yesudas, she said.