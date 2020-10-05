e-paper
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:42 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Villagers stand on the river bank to look at a man stranded on a rock in the middle of the river since Sunday evening.
Villagers stand on the river bank to look at a man stranded on a rock in the middle of the river since Sunday evening.(Sourced)
         

A 45-year-old man, who went fishing on Sunday evening was swept away in sudden flow of water and was marooned on a large rock in the middle of the river in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, is still waiting to be rescued, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Ramjol village in Bano block of Simdega district, around 200 km from capital Ranchi and 72-km from Simdega district headquarter.

A local person tweeted a video of the stranded man and tagged chief minister Hemant Soren whose retweet set in motion a rescue attempt.

A 15-member NDRF team from Khunti, led by inspector Peter Paul Dungdung headed for Bano this morning to rescue the man identified as Vilson Madki.

Simdega superintendent of police (SP), Shams Tabrez, said, “Madki went to catch fish along with three other fishermen of the village in the river around 6 pm on Sunday. Madki was swept away in a sudden flow of water in the river while the other three fishermen managed to swim back to the river bank.”

He said Madki was seen on a rock in the middle of the river after a few minutes of the incident. “Since then, he has been there and spent the night on it. A 15-member team of NDRF will be there for his rescue,” he said.

He said officer in-charge of Bano police station Prabhat Kumar along with Simdega police force has been camping on the spot since last night and they also tried to rescue Madki but without any success.

“I talked to the director general of NDRF in Delhi, SN Pradhan early this morning and requested for a rescue team. The 15-member NDRF team left for the spot with rubber boats and other disaster related equipment,” the SP said.

