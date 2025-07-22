UK's F-35B jet, stranded in Kerala for over a month, flies back

The United Kingdom's F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram last month, took off from the airport on Tuesday morning after undergoing successful repairs. A CISF personnel stands guard near the British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing after running low on fuel at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, 2025.(X/CISFHQrs)

The advanced fighter, valued at over $110 million, was forced to land on June 14 at Thiruvananthapuram airport after developing a technical snag. Since then, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport.

An airport official earlier told HT that after undergoing repairs, the fighter jet was brought out of the hangar and placed in the airport's parking bay.

“The fighter jet, after repairs, has been brought out of the hangar and is currently placed in the parking bay of the airport. It has been refuelled. The jet will fly out of the airport on Tuesday,” the official told HT.

The advanced stealth jet, belonging to the Royal Navy and part of the Carrier Strike Group aboard the HMS Prince of Wales, was repaired by a 21-member expert team armed with specialist equipment that arrived from the UK at the airport on July 6.

According to the official quote above, the expert team is likely to leave Thiruvananthapuram on July 22 or July 23 in a special aircraft that will be flown in from the UK.

How UK's F-35B jet ended up in Kerala: A timeline of events

June 14: The stealth jet, belonging to the Royal Navy and part of the Carrier Strike Group aboard the HMS Prince of Wales, made an emergency landing after reporting low fuel and adverse weather conditions during a routine sortie. The Indian Air Force (IAF) facilitated the safe landing of the jet and later provided refuelling and logistical support.

June 25: British authorities said that efforts were underway to repair the aircraft and thanked Indian authorities for their support.

June 27: The UK said that the F-35B stealth combat jet will be moved to the local maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for repairs.

July 6: An expert team from the UK arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to repair the British F-35B fighter jet.

July 22: Over a month after it landed at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala, the F-35B fighter jet is flew out after undergoing successful repairs.