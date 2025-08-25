‘Strangled, dumped in drain’: Tailor arrested for Delhi woman's murder over money

A dispute over money turned deadly for a Delhi woman as a 35-year-old tailor allegedly strangled her to death in the Dabri area of the national capital. The Delhi police investigation revealed that the accused, Saleem, and the victim knew each other and were in regular contact.(ANI/ Representative)

Delhi Police have arrested the accused after he dumped the body in a drain, only to be found two days later.

The victim was a resident of Delhi's Bindapur area and was reported missing by her mother on August 21.

"On August 23, a PCR call was received at the Dabri Police Station around 2.54 PM regarding a dead body. During preliminary investigation, the body was identified as that of the missing woman," PTI quoted Dwarka deputy commissioner of police Ankit Singh as saying.

How did the police nab the tailor for the woman's murder?

The Delhi police pinpointed the accused after the cops scanned the CCTV footage and used technical surveillance to trace the victim’s last movements.

According to the DCP, the victim was seen entering a building with the accused, identified as Saleem, on August 21. The accused is a resident of Delhi’s Mahaveer Enclave and originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

The officer informed that the accused was later seen leaving the building with an apparently concealed body.

The motive for the murder

The Delhi police investigation revealed that the accused, Saleem, and the victim knew each other and were in regular contact. The woman had allegedly been asking him to return the sum of money that he owed her, which led to an argument.

"In a fit of rage, the accused strangled her and then tried to dispose of the body by transporting it on a motorcycle to a drain in Dabri. However, the body slipped during the process, drawing public attention. Saleem fled from the spot," PTI quoted the DCP as saying.

Cops have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dabri Police Station, and multiple teams were dispatched to Hardoi to trace the accused.

"The accused was arrested after sustained efforts. Further interrogation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the crime," the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is in progress