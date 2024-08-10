Jammu, Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban held a meeting on Saturday to discuss measures to improve female literacy and reduce the school-dropout rate in the district, an official spokesperson said. Strategy discussed to improve female literacy, reduce school-dropout rate in J&K's Ramban

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, who chaired the meeting, expressed concerns over the district's low female-literacy rate currently at 38.04 per cent and the troubling school-dropout rates, which stood at 31 per cent in 2021-22, 23.56 per cent in 2022-23 and 18.98 per cent in 2023-24.

The meeting was convened to address the critical challenges of low female literacy, school-dropout rates and the status of tuberculosis in the district, the spokesperson said.

He said the deputy commissioner highlighted the urgent need to address these issues, as both female literacy and reducing the dropout rates are vital for overall societal development and empowerment.

Chaudhary emphasised that improving female literacy is not only essential for educational advancement but it is also a crucial step towards achieving gender equality and economic progress in the district.

To bridge the gap in education, the deputy commissioner directed the education department to ensure the optimal use of digital technology across Ramban.

He instructed that smart classrooms be used to provide equitable educational opportunities, particularly in higher secondary schools, where staff shortages are a challenge.

Chaudhary emphasised the potential to enhance the quality of education and reach students even in the most remote areas by virtually connecting schools through smart classrooms.

The deputy commissioner also directed the zonal education officers and principals to conduct regular visits to schools within their clusters to ensure the effective use of the available staff and infrastructure.

He called for a comprehensive assessment of the existing subject streams, available and vacant lecturers' posts, and educational facilities, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

In addition to education, the meeting also focused on the ongoing battle against TB in the district.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the current TB-control measures and discussed strategies to strengthen the district's response to the disease.

He instructed the health department to intensify efforts in early detection, leveraging the support of local teachers and ensuring prompt treatment of TB cases, especially in high-risk areas.

The chief medical officer was directed to ensure that TB patients receive uninterrupted treatment and necessary support, besides creating awareness among the masses.

