Strengthen passport verification to counter rising rackets: WB Police to MEA

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police wrote to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Sunday, urging an overhaul of the passport verification and delivery system to counter the rising fake passport rackets, especially amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh. West Bengal Police wrote to the ministry of external affairs on Sunday, urging an overhaul of the passport verification system (Representative photo)

“Police have minimal involvement in the verification process. We have written to the MEA requesting them to strengthen the passport verification system and we are actively pursuing it. We propose a new system where the district intelligence branch (DIB), local police stations, and senior officers will have a more significant role,” said Rajeev Kumar, director general of West Bengal Police, on Sunday.

The Kolkata Police recently busted a racket that issued Indian passports for Bangladeshi nationals using fake documents.

An officer familiar with the matter said that seven people were arrested, including one on Sunday. Among the arrested are two temporary postal department employees.

“We have also highlighted software issues and concerns about passport distribution through post offices. All agencies must collaborate to address these vulnerabilities. We aim to strengthen the system to prevent misuse,” Kumar added.

He also said that police authorities currently do not verify an applicant’s identity, address, or signature for the police verification report (PVR), as document checks are handled by Passport Seva Kendras and passport offices unless re-verification is specifically requested.

“There is no requirement for police to meet the applicant or obtain their signature on the PVR. While this policy may have been introduced by the MEA to simplify the process, we propose that district superintendents of police personally oversee and ensure thorough verification,” Kumar said.

West Bengal shares a 2,216 km border with Bangladesh, the longest international border of any Indian state with a neighbouring country. Some stretches remain unfenced, making the border highly porous.

The border security force (BSF) frequently intercepts attempts at infiltration and the smuggling of drugs, gold, wildlife, and fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

“Even if someone enters India through Meghalaya’s Tura, they must pass through West Bengal to reach other states. The situation in Bangladesh is fragile, and we don’t want it to be exploited to create issues here,” Kumar emphasised.

Police said that an investigation led the police to a passport racket where fake documents were used to create Indian passports, which were sold for ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, mostly to Bangladeshi nationals.

“Over 70 such passports have already been issued. The police have alerted the MEA about these findings,” said the officer.

Earlier this month, the Kolkata Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Kolkata’s Park Street with Indian documents such as Aadhaar cards. They had been residing in the city for several years.

On Sunday, the police arrested a travel agent, Manoj Gupta, in connection with the racket. Gupta allegedly operated a travel agency as a front for his illegal activities.

“He played a key role in the racket, helping individuals forge documents to obtain Indian passports. The investigation is ongoing. He has been charged with cheating and forgery,” said the officer.