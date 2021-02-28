Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study
Before and during the pandemic, the teachers cited stress as the common reason for leaving the profession, suggest the findings of a new survey.
The RAND Corporation survey was conducted of nearly 1,000 former public-school teachers. Three of four former teachers said work was often or always stressful in the most recent year in which they taught in a public school.
In fact, teachers cited stress nearly twice as often as insufficient pay as a reason for quitting. Most former teachers went on to take jobs with less or equal pay, with 3 in 10 taking jobs with no health insurance or retirement benefits.
Covid-19 appears to have exacerbated teachers' stress. Almost half of the public-school teachers who left the profession early and voluntarily since March 2020 listed Covid-19 as the main reason for their departure. Covid-19 has elevated stress by forcing teachers to work more hours and navigate an unfamiliar remote environment, made worse by frequent technical problems.
"Different Covid-19 stressors affected pandemic teachers differently," said Melissa Diliberti, lead author of the report and an assistant policy researcher at RAND, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organisation. "Insufficient pay and childcare responsibilities drove out younger teachers under 40, while older teachers were more likely to say health conditions made them leave."
Those still in education report the top attractions about their new education jobs are more flexibility in their schedules and a better work climate. Of teachers who left the profession and are currently employed, about 3 in 10 holds a non-education-related job, 3 in 10 have a different type of teaching position, and the rest are in non-teaching education jobs.
There is some good news for school districts: A substantial share of former public-school teachers are willing to come back to the profession under certain conditions.
"Despite the many reasons public school teachers left, about half of those who left primarily because of Covid-19 said they would be willing to come back once most staff are vaccinated or there was regular rapid Covid-19 testing of staff and students," said Heather Schwartz, co-author and director of the Pre-K to 12 educational systems program at RAND.
The survey was conducted in December 2020 using the RAND American Educator Panels, nationally representative samples of educators who provide their feedback on important issues of educational policy and practice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd phase vaccination from tomorrow: Here is your checklist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah
- “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health Minister lauds contributions of medical professionals in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appreciating BJP's work ethics, Rashid Alvi says Congress must work 24/7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress faces uphill battle in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,293 new cases in Maharashtra as Covid-19 spike continues amid lockdown, curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre to begin live monitoring for toll-plazas to measure queues, waiting time
- The live monitoring system will measure the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza as well as the overall congestion across the national highway network.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agriculture reform laws death warrant for farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal said all the previous governments cheated farmers on their demand for an appropriate price for their crops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rename Congress as Godsevadi Congress Party, Hindu Mahasabha taunts Sonia Gandhi
- Former corporator Babulal Chaurasiya who joined the Congress recently, used to be an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dream of Kolkata': Piyush Goyal on 'world-class' Noapara-Dakshineswar metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Covid-19 vaccine third phase starts tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox