‘Strike a balance’: Supreme Court’s advice to Centre on framing social media rules

The Supreme Court told the central government to strike a balance between the privacy of individuals, sovereignty of the State and reputation of individuals in the regulations being drafted to check fake news and defamatory content on social media. The Centre has been given three weeks to report on the progress made.

A bench headed by Justice Deepk Gupta also suggested that the Centre put an end to the free-for-all that exists on social media where anyone can, anonymously, say anything and expect to get away.

“There is no fear…. Suppose somebody says something which is, per se, defamatory. Why can’t the affected person go ahead and ask who originated such a message,” the bench asked the government.

The court, which appeared to bat for rights of people who may be targeted on social media, said “a person should be empowered to demand who writes a defamatory remark against him or her”.

It must be possible to trace the originator of fake messages relating to national security and violence.

The judges, who are hearing petitions filed by Facebook and WhatsApp for transfer of their case from high courts, however, made it clear that the court wasn’t the right body to be drawing up the guidelines.

“My view is that the government is best placed to take decision. People can challenge it later,” the judge said.

