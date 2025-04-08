Stripped, no restroom break: Indian woman narrates 8-hour detention ordeal at US airport

An Indian entrepreneur claimed that she was detained by the United States police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for eight hours and was “physically checked” by a male officer on camera, only because the airport security found a powerbank in her luggage “suspicious”. Shruti Chaturvedi tagged the foreign ministry and S Jaishankar in her post on X.(Instagram/@shrutichaturvedii)

Indian entrepreneur’s ordeal at US Airport

Shruti Chaturvedi took to her social media to detail her ordeal and claimed that she was asked the “most ridiculous things” while she was detained by the US police and FBI. She added that she was made to strip off her warm wear, was kept in a chilled room and was not allowed to use a restroom while she was detained.

Chaturvedi claimed that her flight was missed and she was not allowed to make even a single phone call during her detention. Her mobile phone and wallet were also allegedly taken away from her. The reason behind all this, she said, was because the airport security at Alaska’s Anchorage airport found a powerbank in her handbag “suspicious”.

Chaturvedi tagged the foreign affairs ministry and Union Minister S Jaishankar in her post on X (formerly Twitter), demanding their attention to what had happened to her.

“Imagine being detained by Police and FBI for 8 hours, being questioned the most ridiculous things, physically checked by a male officer on camera, stripped off warm wear, mobile phone, wallet, kept in chilled room, not allowed to use a restroom, or make a single phone call, made to miss your flight - all because the airport security found your powerbank in handbag “suspicious”. I don’t have to imagine, already past the worst 7 hours. And we all know why. Anchorage airport, Alaska, USA. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia,” she wrote in the post.

Before this, Chaturvedi had shared several posts of her on a vacation in Alaska, with photos of hiking to a snow waterfall.

On March 30, she shared photos of northern lights she witnessed in Alaska.

“Flew to Alaska, drove through the Dalton Highway, crossed the Arctic Circle, and watched the Northern Lights from room balcony on the night I was not prepared to see one,” she wrote in the post.