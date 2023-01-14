'Strong pillar of Congress': Rahul's tribute to MP who died during Bharat Jodo

Hours after Congress leader and Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died following a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his party colleague and remembered him as a leader who was "connected to the grassroots." "Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter in a post (roughly translated from Hindi). “He was a down-to-earth, and hardworking leader... a sincere human being and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” he added.

Gandhi also visited the residence of the late MP in Jalandhar to offer condolences to the aggrieved family.

According to leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Chaudhary had joined the Gandhi-led yatra at Phillaur and was walking along with another MP from Kerala when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Phagwara civil hospital in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. He was 76. The last rites will be performed at his village on Sunday. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours.

Other leaders too remembered the Congress MP in their tributes. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," the party's chief - Mallikarjun Kharge - tweeted.

“Deeply saddened on untimely demise of Congress MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He spent his entire life championing the cause of the poor, the dalits & the downtrodden. May Waheguru give solace to his soul. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & supporters," Congress MLA Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

“Devastated by the sudden passing away of Lok Sabha MP and Congress Parliamentary Party Secretary Sh. Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Yatra today. Our sincere condolences to his family. The entire Congress family mourns his passing. Om Shanti,” wrote Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also condoled the MP's demise. “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid respects to the Congress leader. "Saddened to hear about the sudden passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. (sic)," Kejriwal wrote in his post.

This is the biggest tragedy that the grand old party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir foot march has witnessed since its start in September.