e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data

Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data

In 2020, all the districts of Punjab except SBS Nagar have shown an upward trend in fire counts and have witnessed the lack of ground level implementation of the Centrally supported in-situ mechanisation scheme for crop stubble management

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A farmer burns paddy stubble, in Punjab’s Rupnagar district earlier in October 7.
A farmer burns paddy stubble, in Punjab’s Rupnagar district earlier in October 7. (File photo)
         

Stubble fires in Punjab increased by 46.5% this year compared to last year while they reduced by 28.6% in Haryana according to an assessment note released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday.

In Punjab, the total count of active fire events reported in 2020 is 76,537 while in 2019 it was 52,225 (Sept 21-Nov 22). Sangrur, Bathinda and Firozpur continued to record highest fire counts and reported an increase of 45.7%, 35% and 40.5% compared to last year. Moga, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ludhiana have shown more than 75% increase in fire counts in comparison to 2019.

Also read | IIT-K’s air quality sensors highlight the need for hyper-local air quality monitoring

In 2020, all the districts of Punjab except Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have shown an upward trend in fire counts and have witnessed the lack of ground level implementation of the Centrally supported in-situ mechanisation scheme for crop stubble management. The average contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 load in Delhi has increased from 10% (11 Oct – 10 Dec, 2019) to 15.63% (10 Oct -22 Nov, 2020). In 2020, 26 days recorded more than 10% contribution to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load between Oct 10 and November 22, while 21 days were reported for the same period in 2019.

In Haryana, total fire counts this year is 4,675 compared to 6,551 last year (during 25 Sept-22 Nov). Fatehabad, Kaithal and Karnal continued to record highest fire counts but recorded a reduction by 40% compared to last year. Fire counts in Palwal and Kurushetra reduced by 50-60%.

tags
top news
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In