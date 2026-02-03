Fourteen migrant workers from Jharkhand facing difficulties in arranging food and accommodation in Dubai allegedly due to unpaid wages have appealed for an immediate intervention by state and Union governments in facilitating their safe return from the city in the UAE, officials said on Monday. Stuck in Dubai, unpaid for 3 months: 14 workers from Jharkhand say video

The stranded workers from Giridih, Hazaribag and Bokaro districts, who had gone to Dubai in October 2025 to work on a transmission line project for a private company, have sent a video detailing their ordeal. The workers sent the video to social activist Sikandar Ali, who works for the welfare of migrant workers.

“The workers have not been paid for three months and are being coerced into working overtime without compensation,” Ali said, calling upon both the Union and state governments to initiate diplomatic channels to facilitate their repatriation. “The lack of funds has left them struggling to afford basic necessities, including food and adequate accommodation.”

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Joint labour commissioner, Jharkhand, Pradeep Robert Lakra said steps were being taken for their safe return.

“Information has been sent to the protector of emigrants (PoE) in Ranchi to ensure that the matter comes into the knowledge of the Indian embassy through the Union government,” Lakra said. “It will take at least 10 days to complete the process for return.”

The workers who are stranded in Dubai include Jageshwar Mahto, Phalendra Mahto, Baijnath Mahto, Dilip Mahto, Gangadhar Mahto, Triloki Mahto, Deepak Kumar, Rohit Mahto, and Seva Mahto, all from Hazaribag; Roshan Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Rajesh Mahto, and Ajay Kumar from Giridih; and Daleshwar Mahto from Bokaro, Ali said.

The ministry of external affairs was yet to issue a statement on the matter till going to press.

Activist Ali said that despite previous rescue missions involving migrants from Jharkhand, workers continue to fall prey to such situations in pursuit of higher earnings.

“Migrant workers in the past have also been harassed overseas, and with a lot of difficulty, they have been brought home. Still the migrants continue to go overseas to earn a living,” he said, urging the government to take “proper initiative” in this regard.