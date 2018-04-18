Student protests continue in Kashmir over Kathua case

Protests by students continued in Kashmir on Wednesday against the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua that has triggered widespread outrage across the country.

Students took to the street in Anantnag, Awantipora, Srinagar, Baramulla and Ganderbal, among other areas. In some spots, clashes between students and security forces were reported. On Tuesday, similar protests were witnessed in Sopore and Baramulla towns of north Kashmir and in Srinagar.

In Srinagar on Wednesday, demonstrations by various student organisations were by and large peaceful.

In Anantnag, the rally was initially peaceful but clashes soon broke out. “Some miscreants turned violent and indulged in stone-pelting. They also tried to enforce a shutdown in Anantnag town,” a police spokesperson said. Two policemen and as many protesters were injured , the spokesperson added.

A police official in Awantipora said the student protests turned violent at the Islamic University of Science and Technology and the Government Degree College in Tral.

In Pulwama, stones were thrown at members of a municipal committee carrying out an anti-encroachment drive, police said. In Awantipora “miscreants tried to block the main road,” but police intervened to prevent vandalism, a police statement said.