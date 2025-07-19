Student suicide at Sharda University sparks protest; FIR against 5 staffers

A student’s death by suicide at Sharda University’s hostel in Greater Noida triggered a protest on Friday, with fellow students and the deceased’s family accusing university staff of mental harassment and negligence. Students, joined by the family of the student who died by suicide, protest outside Sharda University.(VideoGrab)

The victim’s relatives claimed that faculty members falsely accused her of forging signatures, humiliated her in class, and threatened to fail her, claims now under police investigation.

The 20-year-old BDS student was found dead in her hostel room on July 18. Police said she died by hanging. “Yesterday, a girl student of Sharda University died by suicide in the university hostel. Police received information, reached the scene, and got the postmortem conducted swiftly,” said Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar.

Family alleges harassment by faculty

The victim’s brother told ANI that the incident began a week ago when a professor accused his sister of forging signatures on assignments and lab work.

“My father visited the campus on Monday and spoke to the professor and HOD. On Thursday morning, he also spoke to my sister. After that, we didn’t hear from her. Later, her batchmates told us she was humiliated in class. Teachers said she was an expert at forgery and threatened to fail her,” he said.

According to him, the constant mental pressure drove her to take the extreme step. “The police even lathi-charged us and our family during the protest,” he alleged.

Mother demands action, police register FIR

The victim’s mother, Sunita, sat in protest on the university campus through Thursday night, demanding justice. “Call CM Yogi and PM Modi. I’ve been sitting here since 9 pm. I will not leave until my daughter gets justice. Do what you want, burn me, shut this place. I won’t move,” she said.

She also claimed the police used force on grieving students and family members. “All BDS students are scared now and just want to go home.”

The family’s complaint led to an FIR being registered under relevant sections of the law. “Five people have been named in the FIR. Two people have been taken into custody for questioning,” ADCP Kumar said. “We have told the university to implement procedures to ensure such incidents don’t happen again,” he added.

Campus protest

As news of the suicide spread, a large group of students joined the protest outside the university gates. The protest grew intense as the family alleged institutional harassment and demanded accountability. Police eventually facilitated a meeting between the family and the university administration.

“The situation is under control now. Further investigation is underway,” Kumar added.

With ANI inputs