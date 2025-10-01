Student suicides up 65% over last 10 yrs: NCRB 2023 data

The number of student suicides in India climbed to a record high of 13,892 in 2023, marking a 6.5% rise from the preceding year, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In total, 117,849 students died by suicide between 2013 and 2023. (FILE)

While overall suicides in India rose by 23.2% in 2023 to 171,418 from 139,123 in 2019 and 27.2% higher than 134,799 in 2013, student suicides showed an even sharper increase — climbing 34.4% from 10,335 in 2019 and 64.9% from 8,423 in 2013, the NCRB data released on Monday showed. In 2022, 13,044 student suicides were reported, 13,089 in 2021, and 12,526 in 2020.

Dr Om Prakash, professor of psychiatry and deputy medical superintendent, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi, said the increase in student suicides is “deeply concerning”, saying the deaths reflect the emotional and psychological challenges many young people face, often due to academic pressure, family expectations, or personal difficulties.

“Each such incident is a loss that affects not only the family but the larger society,” he said, adding that schools, colleges, and families must strengthen support so that students feel heard and seek help when needed.

According to NCRB’s 2023 report, student suicides accounted for 8.1% of the total 171,418 suicides reported in the year. Of the 13,892 students who died by suicide, 7,330 were male, 6,559 female, and three were transgender. The highest proportion of student suicides was reported in Maharashtra (14.7%), followed by Madhya Pradesh (10.5%), Uttar Pradesh (9.9%), and Tamil Nadu (9.6%).

In the 171,418 suicides reported in 2023, the largest share were those educated up to Class 10 or secondary level (24.6%, 42,238 cases), followed by Class 8 or middle level (18.6%, 31,834 cases), Class 12 or higher secondary (17.5%, 29,920 cases), Class 5 or primary level (14.8%, 25,303 cases), and illiterate individuals (11.8%, 20,149 cases). Only 5.5% of victims (9,353) were graduates or higher.

On August 20, in response to queries related to students suicide, MoS education Sukanta Majumdar told Rajya Sabha that the government launched Manodarpan mental health programme to tackle student suicides, offering a toll-free helpline (8448440632) with 402 counsellors along with interactive sessions and webinars broadcast on PM e-Vidya and NCERT’s YouTube channel.

The Union government also launched the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) helpline in October 2022 to provide accessible mental health support nationwide. As of August 1, 2025, the toll-free numbers 14416 and 1800-891-4416 have handled over 2.38 million calls, with services offered in 20 languages across all 36 States and Union Territories (UTs) through 53 operational Tele MANAS cells, according to government data.

The Supreme Court also set up a national task force in March this year on mental health concerns of students to assess educational institutes’ resources, strengthen services, and suggest strategies for suicide prevention among students. The task force is yet to submit its interim report to the apex court.