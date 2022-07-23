Stunning drone visuals of new floating solar power plant in Visakhapatnam. Watch

A floating solar power plant was commissioned on Friday at Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam by the city's civic body. The power plant, started on 12 acres of area, can produce 4.2 million units of power every year, said G Lakshmisha, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. The official added that the floating solar power plant will also result in saving 54,000 tonnes of coal and reducing emissions by 3,022 tonnes every year, reported news agency ANI.

The GVMC shared the stunning visuals of the floating power plant captured by drone.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (22.07) pic.twitter.com/awAhT0w7t7 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

The commissioning comes weeks after India's largest floating solar power project became fully operational at Ramagundam in Telangana. The commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project began from July 1, taking the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region to 217 MW.

Earlier, NTPC declared commercial operation of 92 MW Floating Solar at Kayamkulam, Kerala and 25 MW Floating Solar at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry of power said in a statement that the 100-MW floating solar project is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment friendly features.

100 MW Floating Solar Power Project fully operationalized at NTPC-Ramagundam.

The most obvious advantage, environmentally, is minimum land requirement mostly for associated evacuation arrangements, according to the ministry. With the presence of floating solar panels, the reduced evaporation rate from water bodies helps in water conservation, the statement said.

“The entire floating system is being anchored through special HMPE (High Modulus Polyethylene) rope to the dead weights placed in the balancing reservoir bed...This project is unique in the sense that all the electrical equipment including inverter, transformer, HT panel and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) are also on floating ferro cement platforms. The anchoring of this system is bottom anchoring through dead weight concrete blocks,” the ministry added.

