Stunning video captures fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand near border with China

Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh has received fresh snowfall with the winters setting in the area. Majestic mountains and blue skies have been captured in fresh visuals that show the last outpost near the China border in the Darma Valley of Pithoragarh. The Darma Valley has reportedly received about 1 foot of snow in the low-lying area and over four-feet deep snowfall in the mountains at an altitude of 17,500 feet.

In a 360-degree footage, tweeted by news agency ANI, which looks straight out of a movie, mountains wrapped in snow have been captured.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The last outpost near the China border in Darma Valley of Pithoragarh district received the third snowfall of this season on October 2 pic.twitter.com/GPJKHgPKkP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

With winter months yet to set in across most parts of northern India, the snowfall has already caused bitter cold in 14 villages in the Darma valley -- in the Himalayas --and seven villages in the Beas valley. For some relief from the biting cold which will also increase as the year progresses, people from both valleys are expected to come to the lower valley from the first week of November. On October 2, snowfall was witnessed in the Jyolicang, Nabhidhang, Om Parvat, Adi Kailash, and the famous Panchachuli peak of the Beas Valley due to rain in the lower valley.

The Darma Valley is said to be nestled between two other valleys - the Kuthi Yangti Valley in the east and Lassar Yangti Valley in the west, according to the official state tourism website. Located near the Sino-Indian border, it is perched at an altitude of 3470 mts. "Darma Valley is formed by the Darma River (also known as Darma Ganga River) and offers stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks," the website reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON