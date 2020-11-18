e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cop arrives late at airport, slaps airline staff for not issuing boarding pass

Cop arrives late at airport, slaps airline staff for not issuing boarding pass

A scuffle broke out between the passengers and airline staff creating panic at the airport, after which airport security, CISF, was called for controlling the situation and the passengers, as well as the airline staff, were handed over to local police for further course of action.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Ahmedabad
Workers walk outside the departure gate of Sardar Patel International Airport, during the fourth phase of Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad on May 24, 2020.
Workers walk outside the departure gate of Sardar Patel International Airport, during the fourth phase of Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad on May 24, 2020.(PTI File Photo )
         

A sub-inspector rank officer has allegedly slapped SpiceJet airline staff for not allowing him to board the plane because he reported late at the airport, officials said on Tuesday.

“On November 17, three passengers including sub-inspector from Gujarat Police arrived at the airport. They had booked tickets in SpiceJet SG-8194 for Delhi but they reported at the counter late and started arguing with the airline staff at the ticket counter over boarding passes but airline staff denied issuing boarding passes due to the delay,” airport officials told ANI here.

The officials said that after a heated argument, the sub-inspector slapped the airline staff for refusing to issue boarding passes over the delay.

A scuffle broke out between the passengers and airline staff creating panic at the airport, after which airport security, CISF, was called for controlling the situation and the passengers, as well as the airline staff, were handed over to local police for further course of action.

Sources said that the passengers and airline staff have reached a mutual understanding and withdrawn the complaint against passengers including the sub-inspector.

However, the passengers including the sub-inspector were not allowed to board the flight. (ANI)

tags
top news
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In