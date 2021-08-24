Subdued monsoon over NW India till Friday, says IMD

Subdued monsoon is likely over northwest India, central India and remaining parts of peninsular India including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 27, according to India Meteorological Department.

The western end of the monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and the eastern end lying to the north of its normal position. The western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from today and the eastern end is likely to shift southwards from August 26. Subdued rain is expected over northwest India because the monsoon trough is shifting northwards which will lead to scanty rains over the plains. A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue till tomorrow.

Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 27.

Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya till tomorrow.

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is likely to continue over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Friday.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Kerala is likely on Thursday and Friday.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over rest of the country covering plains of northwest India, central India and remaining parts of Peninsular India including Maharashtra and Gujarat at least till Friday.