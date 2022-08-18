'Subhas Chandra Bose, the great freedom fighter': Leaders pay heartfelt tributes

Several political leaders on Thursday, paid tributes to Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on his 77th death anniversary. “On his death anniversary, we pay homage to one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, Subas Chandra Bose,” the official twitter handle of Congress party read. “Known as Netaji, his patriotism went on to inspire generations after him and earned him an unwearied reputation all over the world,” the opposition party further tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party also tweeted on the occasion and remembered Subhash Chandra Bose on his death anniversary.

Sharing a picture of the statue of Bose at the India Gate, the Leader of Opposition of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi remembered the founder of Azad Hind Fauj and called him "a great patriot".

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla tweeted, “tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ji, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, a great patriot and who raised the spirit for the freedom of India by giving the slogan of 'Jai Hind'. BJP state general secretary, Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tweeted about his "unrelenting efforts and struggle for freedom and unity". “Remembering Neta ji, Subash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter & founder of 'Azad Hind Fauj' on his death anniversary,” his tweet further read.

Remembering Bose’s invaluable contribution to the freedom movement, BJP Narendra Kumar, MP Jhunjhunu tweeted “tributes to netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the great revolutionary, the unique warrior of the freedom struggle, the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, on his death anniversary.”

Bose, born in January 1897in Cuttack, Bose was one of the most prominent figures in the independence movement. He proved his mettle by becoming an Indian Civil Services (ICS) officer. He famously gave the slogan of “Give me blood and I will give you freedom” to encourage Indians to participate in the freedom movement. Credited for forming Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) and known for his great leadership skills, Bose had enormous public support to his name and was popularly called Netaji.

While there have been many speculations about his death, the official accounts have maintained that Netaji died in an air crash on August 18, 1945.

