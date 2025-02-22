Submit report on Isha foundation event, HC tells pollution board

The Madras high court on Friday sought an urgent report from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on the plea that called for the authorities to refrain from granting permission for Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation, where thousands are expected to visit the whole night on February 26. The bench, compromising of justice SM Subramaniam and justice K Rajasekar, instructed additional advocate general J Ravindran to submit the report by Monday, as the Shivaratri celebrations are scheduled for February 26 and 27. (HT Archive)

The Isha Foundation is a non-profit spiritual organisation founded by Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru, and is located in a mountainous area on the outskirts of Coimbatore city.

The court was considering a petition regarding potential environmental violations during celebrations at the highly vulnerable area of the Western Ghats in light of past pollution norm violations.

A petition was filed by ST Sivagnanan, a resident of Coimbatore, who requested an interim directive to prevent the Isha Foundation from using loudspeakers at night without obtaining the necessary permission, as required by the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000, for the Maha Shivaratri programme.

Sivagnanan argued that despite several court orders, the Isha Foundation failed to comply with the law and completely disregards its status as a self-declared educational institution in an ecologically sensitive area with a significant wildlife presence. He explained that in 2024, he approached the court due to issues related to Isha’s sewage discharge and noise pollution. In response, the court issued an interim order directing the authorities to ensure that no sewage or wastewater would be discharged onto his property.

Sivagnanam also said that despite the court’s interim order, the authorities took minimal action to address Isha’s violations. Consequently, he approached the court to prevent any further violations by Isha during this year’s celebrations.

He argued that although Isha claimed to have a Sewage Treatment Plant on its premises, it was insufficient for the total amount of waste generated. He also noted that the foundation lacked the facilities to treat the sewage produced when it hosted many people. Additionally, he pointed to a video published by the foundation on its official YouTube channel, which demonstrated the overwhelming scale of the event, disregarding the regulations governing sewage management and noise control.

He also stated that the Shivaratri festival at Isha was filled with music, dance, and other festivities to energise visitors. While Isha is entitled to celebrate however it chooses, its celebrations must be legally permissible and considerate of the area’s sensitive ecosystem. He added that, despite the NGT’s directive for Isha to comply with the Noise Pollution Rules, Isha continued to produce significant noise pollution during the event.

Expressing deep concern for the environment, Sivagnanan argued that the district administration’s indifference and the officials’ inaction have allowed Isha to continue its activities without fear. As a result, the organisation has polluted the land, underground water, and air, ultimately harming the environment, ecosystem, flora, fauna, and local communities without any consideration for the area’s ecological sensitivity.

He requested the authorities to take appropriate action against Isha for operating its facilities violating pollution regulations. Furthermore, he urged them to refrain from granting Isha permission to conduct celebrations due to the violations that have already occurred.

The petitioner, a 52-year-old resident of Muttathuvayal in Semmedu village of Coimbatore district, owns approximately 20 acres of land in Ikkarai Boluvampatti village, which is adjacent to the 295-acre Isha Yoga Centre. He stated that over 6,000 people work or reside at the yoga centre, which hosts around 7,000 visitors daily. This attendance increases significantly during festivals, with around 700,000 attendees recorded during the Maha Shivratri festival in 2023.

Sivagnanan argued that the yoga centre lacks adequate facilities to manage the sewage produced during large gatherings. His attorney, A Yogeshwaran, contended that music and dance performances resembling concerts should not be permitted near forested areas. He also noted that the extensive lighting arrangements during the Maha Shivratri celebrations disrupt local wildlife, particularly elephants. Additionally, the petitioner mentioned that he had filed a similar writ petition before the 2024 Maha Shivratri celebrations, which is still pending.

Senior counsel Satish Parasaran, representing the Isha Foundation, countered the petitioner’s claims, accusing him of submitting the writ petition just five days before the celebrations for ulterior motives. He also questioned the necessity of filing a new writ petition, considering that last year’s case was still pending in court.

Parasaran stated that the foundation carries out the Maha Shivaratri celebrations by the orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2020. Meanwhile, the additional advocate general emphasised the celebration’s need to comply with all legal and pollution regulations. He requested additional time until Monday to gather instructions from the relevant officials and submit a detailed report. The Bench accepted this request and adjourned the hearing until that date.