'Such a travesty': Harsh Vardhan to Chidambaram's doubt over India's Covid data

Nothing but political compulsions are forcing Congress leader P Chidambaram to express unnecessary doubts over India's Covid-19 figures, Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Friday, in a scathing reply to one of Chidambaram's tweets. The Congress leader is "certainly" privy to the knowledge that the time duration between contracting Covid-19 and recovery or mortality mostly exceeds a few weeks, the health minister tweeted.

What P Chidambaram argued was that if the positivity rate is going down in the country, then why the daily toll remains above 4,000. His tweet was meant for doctors and experts whom he urged to clarify whether the daily death toll is a result of any lack in the healthcare infrastructure. Going by the data of the Union health ministry, the number of daily Covid-19 infections has now come down to around 2.5 lakh, which was over four lakh a few weeks ago. But the same decline has not been noticed in daily deaths as the country on Friday too reported 4,209 deaths.

Why raise unnecessary doubts?



As cases have been declining, recoveries have started reflecting an upward trajectory, & the mortalities shall show a decline too.



Each death is most unfortunate, GoI is moving heaven & earth to fight this #pandemic#Unite2FightCorona @INCIndia — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 21, 2021





Clarifying that it will take some time to reflect the decline in the number of daily mortalities, the health minister said, each death is most unfortunate and the government is moving heaven and earth to fight this pandemic.

In his jibe against Chidambaram, the health minister also dragged the ongoing toolkit controversy and said such orders (to raise such questions) come from the "toolkit party".

The BJP has accused the Congress of preparing a toolkit to defame PM Modi by building a biased and false narrative of the central government's handling of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Central Vista Project. The BJP has also named Saumya Varma as the author of the toolkit, while the Congress said Varma is part of Congress's research cell.

India's daily Covid-19 positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent though the number of tests being conducted per day remains around 20 lakh and is expected to go higher in the coming months.