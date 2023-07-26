Sudha Murty trends on Twitter for her concerns over same spoon for veg, non-veg

Padma Shri Sudha Murty trended on Twitter after an interview of her where she spoke about food, restaurant and her food preferences went viral. The Infosys Foundation chairperson, writer and philanthropist said she is a pure vegetarian and generally carries her food as she is concerned if the same spoon is used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Sudha Murty said this in a YouTube interview 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai'. Sudha Murty spoke about her food choices, and favourite restaurants -- in a YouTube interview.

"I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I carry ready-to-eat stuff, that you have to just heat in water, I carry poha," Sudha Murty said in the interview.

Twitter users were quick to post UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's photo with an assortment of meat and asked whether the UK PM has separate spoons for Sudha Murty, his mother-in-law.

In the interview, Sudha Murty said she is a foodie but not a good cook and that's why Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all along, but she makes great tea and poha, Sudha Murty said.

"I know basic cooking. I can cook parota, dal and subzi, rice, sambar. We don't go to hotels. I can cook simple things. I never learnt special cooking because I always worked outside," Murty said in the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail