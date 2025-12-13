‘Suffered unexpected setback’: What LDF said after major setback in Kerala local body polls

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday admitted to an “unexpected setback” in the Kerala local body elections, even as it rejected suggestions of a deeper erosion in its support base. CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said the front would carry out a comprehensive review of the results (ANI screengrab)

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said the front would carry out a comprehensive review of the results at all levels and make necessary course corrections.

“The LDF has suffered an unexpected setback. A detailed review will be conducted at all levels and necessary corrections will be made. The LDF in Kerala has a history of moving forward by making timely course corrections, and it had effectively overcome the defeat of 2010. There has been no fundamental erosion in the base of the Left Democratic Front. The UDF contested the elections by aligning with communal forces,” Govindan said.

He alleged that the outcome in several areas was influenced by tactical voting between rival fronts.

“There were instances where UDF votes went to the BJP and BJP votes were transferred to defeat the LDF. Despite claims of a BJP victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the party failed to make significant gains elsewhere,” he said.

Remarks on LDF setbacks

Pointing to LDF victories in key regions, Govindan cited the win in Pandalam Municipality, an area with links to the Sabarimala temple, to argue that the results did not reflect a uniform anti-incumbency wave.

“The LDF has won the Pandalam Municipality, which includes key centres linked to Sabarimala. In the previous local body elections, the LDF had secured a massive victory, and the state government has delivered unparalleled achievements to Kerala. Why these achievements did not translate into electoral gains needs to be examined,” he added.

Govindan said the party would also closely assess organisational lapses and work to reconnect with voters.

“Possible organisational shortcomings will also be reviewed in detail. The party will reach out more to the people and move forward. By analysing the setbacks in the elections and making necessary corrections, the LDF will overcome this phase. If there was strong anti-LDF sentiment, how could the front have won seven district panchayats?” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said the review process would guide the front’s future strategy as it seeks to regain momentum after the local body poll setback.

What happened in the polls?

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a major setback in the local body elections held months ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation polls, taking it from the LDF and marking an end to 45 years of continuous Left rule.

Of the six municipal corporations, the Left won only one, while the BJP secured control of one corporation.

The LDF’s strength in district panchayats fell to seven from 11 earlier, and it managed to win just 341 of the 941 grama panchayats.

The front also saw losses in municipalities, securing only 28 seats.