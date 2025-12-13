Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

NDA clinches Thiruvananthapuram from LDF in historic win: Full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 03:36 pm IST

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, December 13 and is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a historic win in Kerala with the saffron camp nearing the majority mark in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP workers celebrate their victory during the Kerala local body polls, at a counting station in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP workers celebrate their victory during the Kerala local body polls, at a counting station in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI)

The counting of votes is underway in Kerala for local bodies across the state.

In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is losing its grip on its stronghold which it held for 45 years as the BJP-led Non-Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged ahead in 49 out of 101 wards, with the halfway mark at 51.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, December 13 and is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as single-largest party in Thiruvananthapuram corporation which happens to be Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's bastion.

Here is a complete list of winners in Thiruvananthapuram corporation:

FrontWard nameWinner
LDFKAZAKHKUTTOMPrashant. S
NDASAINIKA SCHOOLV. Sudevan Nair
NDACHANTHAVILAAnu G Prabha
LDFKATTAIKONAMSindhu Sasi
NDANJANDOORKONAMA. Pradeep Kumar (Karnan)
NDAPOWDIKONAMDeepuraj
NDACHENKOTTUKONAMArchana Manikandan
UDFCHEMPAZHANTHYShailaja
NDAKARIAVATTOMS.S. Sandhyarani
LDFPANGAPPARADeepa Suresh
UDFSREEKARIYAMAdv. Bindu VS
LDFCHELLAMANGALAMArun Vattavila
NDAMANNANTHALAChembazhanthi Udayan
LDFPATHIRAPALLIB Ajayakumar
NDAAMBALAMUKKUKumari Jayanthi RC
UDFKUDAPPANAKUNNUAnita S.
NDATHURUTHUMMOOLV Vijayakumar
NDANETTAYAMYamuna RS
LDFKACHANIAromal KG
NDAVAZHOTTUKONAMSugathan R
NDAKODUNGANOORAdv. V.V. Rajesh
NDAVATTIYOORKAVUAdv. Nanda Bhargav
NDAKANJIRAMPARASumi Balu
LDFPERIODVineeth.VG
UDFKOWDIARAdv. K. S. Sabarinathan
UDFKURAVANKONAMMaya RS
UDFMUTTADAVaishna Suresh
NDACHETTIVILAKAMR Dinesh Kumar
UDFKINAVOORB. Subhash
UDFI HAVE BEEN ADVISEDThresyamma Teacher
NDAEDAVACODESwathi S Kumar
LDFULLOORLiju. S.
LDFMEDICAL COLLEGES. S. Sindhu
UDFPATTOMReshma C
UDFKESAVADASAPURAMAnita Alex
LDFGOWREESHAPATTOMAdv. Parvathy
UDFYOU AREMary Pushpam. A
UDFNANTHANCODEK. R. Cletus
UDFPALAYAMShirley. S.
LDFVAZHUTHACAUDAdv. Rakhi Ravikumar
NDASASTHAMANGALAMR. Sreelekha
NDABANKSVishnu Mohan. M
NDATHIRUMALAP. S. Devima
NDAVALIYAVILAAdv. V. G. Girikumar
LDFTHRIKKANNAPURAMAjin. S. L.
LDFPUNNAKKAMUGALShivaji R. P.
NDAPOOJAPPURARajalakshmi. T.
NDAWORLDP. T. Madhu
LDFTHYCAUDG. Venugopal
NDAVALIYASALASurya. VS
LDFARANNOORRanjith. T. K.
LDFMUDAVANMUGALV. Gopakumar
NDAESTATER. Abhilash
NDANOM.R. Gopan
NDAPONNUMANGALAMSridevi .S.K.
NDAMELAMCODEPappanamcode Saji
NDADADDYNAMECODENeeramankara Hari
NDASMALLKaramana Ajith
NDANEDUMCAUDR. C. Beena.
NDAKALADIManju.GS
NDAKARUMOMAshanath. G. S.
LDFTHE DAYShailajadevi. C.
NDAPOONKULAMVialkkara Ratheesh
UDFVENGANOORLathika Kumari. S
LDFPORT WARDFever. J
LDFHARBOURAfsa Sajina
NDAVELLARSatyavati. V
NDATHIRUVALLAMPachallur Gopakumar
UDFPOONTHURASruthimol Poonthura
UDFPUTHENPPALLIShamna Teacher
NDAAMBALATHARASimi Jyotish
NDAATTUKAShruti. S. S
LDFKALIPPANKULAMRazia Begum
NDAKAMALESWARAMGiri. V
UDFBEEMAPALLSajina Teacher
UDFVALIYATHURASheeba Patrick
LDFVALLAKKADAVUShajida Nasser
NDASREEVARAHAMMini R
NDAMANACAUDSaritha P
NDACHALAIS.K.P. Ramesh
NDAFORTHarikumar S
NDAPERUNTHANNIDeepa S Nair
NDASREEKANTESWARAMSukanya Oh
UDFTHAMPANOORR Harikumar
LDFVANCHIYOORSankarankutty Nair P (Vanchiyoor P Babu)
OTHKANNAMMOOLPattoor Radhakrishnan
LDFPETTAHAdv. Deepak SP
LDFCHACKAIK Sreekumar
LDFWATER LOSSKinsey Ivin
LDFKARIKKAKAMAdv. Aswathy M S
NDAKADAKAMPALLYJaya Rajiv
LDFANAMUGHAMVeenakumari R
NDAACCULAMAdvocate. Mini P.S.
NDACHERUVAIKKALVinod R (Kiran Kunnil)
NDAALTARK. P. Bindu
NDAKUZHIVILAB Rajendran
OTHPOUNDKADAVUSudheesh Kumar
LDFKULATHORShruti I M
NDAATTIPRASunil S. S (Chott)
LDFPALLITHURASuchitra T

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF cruised past LDF after which KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the front's results indicated the people had rejected the LDF government. According to early trends, the UDF was leading in more grama panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities and corporations than the LDF.

The local body polls were held in two phases in the state earlier this week. The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors and corporation members will be held on December 21. "We could expose the LDF government’s anti-people stance and the people understood it. The LDF’s fake propaganda was rejected by the people. The UDF is moving towards a historic victory," he said.

He said a united effort, proper preparations, good candidate selection and hard work had resulted in the Congress and the UDF’s victory in the elections.

Asked about the prospects in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Joseph said the party was studying the matter and would comment later.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the results would be closely examined.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NDA clinches Thiruvananthapuram from LDF in historic win: Full list of winners
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On