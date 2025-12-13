NDA clinches Thiruvananthapuram from LDF in historic win: Full list of winners
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, December 13 and is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.
The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a historic win in Kerala with the saffron camp nearing the majority mark in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls.
The counting of votes is underway in Kerala for local bodies across the state.
In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is losing its grip on its stronghold which it held for 45 years as the BJP-led Non-Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged ahead in 49 out of 101 wards, with the halfway mark at 51.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as single-largest party in Thiruvananthapuram corporation which happens to be Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's bastion.
Here is a complete list of winners in Thiruvananthapuram corporation:
|Front
|Ward name
|Winner
|LDF
|KAZAKHKUTTOM
|Prashant. S
|NDA
|SAINIKA SCHOOL
|V. Sudevan Nair
|NDA
|CHANTHAVILA
|Anu G Prabha
|LDF
|KATTAIKONAM
|Sindhu Sasi
|NDA
|NJANDOORKONAM
|A. Pradeep Kumar (Karnan)
|NDA
|POWDIKONAM
|Deepuraj
|NDA
|CHENKOTTUKONAM
|Archana Manikandan
|UDF
|CHEMPAZHANTHY
|Shailaja
|NDA
|KARIAVATTOM
|S.S. Sandhyarani
|LDF
|PANGAPPARA
|Deepa Suresh
|UDF
|SREEKARIYAM
|Adv. Bindu VS
|LDF
|CHELLAMANGALAM
|Arun Vattavila
|NDA
|MANNANTHALA
|Chembazhanthi Udayan
|LDF
|PATHIRAPALLI
|B Ajayakumar
|NDA
|AMBALAMUKKU
|Kumari Jayanthi RC
|UDF
|KUDAPPANAKUNNU
|Anita S.
|NDA
|THURUTHUMMOOL
|V Vijayakumar
|NDA
|NETTAYAM
|Yamuna RS
|LDF
|KACHANI
|Aromal KG
|NDA
|VAZHOTTUKONAM
|Sugathan R
|NDA
|KODUNGANOOR
|Adv. V.V. Rajesh
|NDA
|VATTIYOORKAVU
|Adv. Nanda Bhargav
|NDA
|KANJIRAMPARA
|Sumi Balu
|LDF
|PERIOD
|Vineeth.VG
|UDF
|KOWDIAR
|Adv. K. S. Sabarinathan
|UDF
|KURAVANKONAM
|Maya RS
|UDF
|MUTTADA
|Vaishna Suresh
|NDA
|CHETTIVILAKAM
|R Dinesh Kumar
|UDF
|KINAVOOR
|B. Subhash
|UDF
|I HAVE BEEN ADVISED
|Thresyamma Teacher
|NDA
|EDAVACODE
|Swathi S Kumar
|LDF
|ULLOOR
|Liju. S.
|LDF
|MEDICAL COLLEGE
|S. S. Sindhu
|UDF
|PATTOM
|Reshma C
|UDF
|KESAVADASAPURAM
|Anita Alex
|LDF
|GOWREESHAPATTOM
|Adv. Parvathy
|UDF
|YOU ARE
|Mary Pushpam. A
|UDF
|NANTHANCODE
|K. R. Cletus
|UDF
|PALAYAM
|Shirley. S.
|LDF
|VAZHUTHACAUD
|Adv. Rakhi Ravikumar
|NDA
|SASTHAMANGALAM
|R. Sreelekha
|NDA
|BANKS
|Vishnu Mohan. M
|NDA
|THIRUMALA
|P. S. Devima
|NDA
|VALIYAVILA
|Adv. V. G. Girikumar
|LDF
|THRIKKANNAPURAM
|Ajin. S. L.
|LDF
|PUNNAKKAMUGAL
|Shivaji R. P.
|NDA
|POOJAPPURA
|Rajalakshmi. T.
|NDA
|WORLD
|P. T. Madhu
|LDF
|THYCAUD
|G. Venugopal
|NDA
|VALIYASALA
|Surya. VS
|LDF
|ARANNOOR
|Ranjith. T. K.
|LDF
|MUDAVANMUGAL
|V. Gopakumar
|NDA
|ESTATE
|R. Abhilash
|NDA
|NO
|M.R. Gopan
|NDA
|PONNUMANGALAM
|Sridevi .S.K.
|NDA
|MELAMCODE
|Pappanamcode Saji
|NDA
|DADDYNAMECODE
|Neeramankara Hari
|NDA
|SMALL
|Karamana Ajith
|NDA
|NEDUMCAUD
|R. C. Beena.
|NDA
|KALADI
|Manju.GS
|NDA
|KARUMOM
|Ashanath. G. S.
|LDF
|THE DAY
|Shailajadevi. C.
|NDA
|POONKULAM
|Vialkkara Ratheesh
|UDF
|VENGANOOR
|Lathika Kumari. S
|LDF
|PORT WARD
|Fever. J
|LDF
|HARBOUR
|Afsa Sajina
|NDA
|VELLAR
|Satyavati. V
|NDA
|THIRUVALLAM
|Pachallur Gopakumar
|UDF
|POONTHURA
|Sruthimol Poonthura
|UDF
|PUTHENPPALLI
|Shamna Teacher
|NDA
|AMBALATHARA
|Simi Jyotish
|NDA
|ATTUKA
|Shruti. S. S
|LDF
|KALIPPANKULAM
|Razia Begum
|NDA
|KAMALESWARAM
|Giri. V
|UDF
|BEEMAPALL
|Sajina Teacher
|UDF
|VALIYATHURA
|Sheeba Patrick
|LDF
|VALLAKKADAVU
|Shajida Nasser
|NDA
|SREEVARAHAM
|Mini R
|NDA
|MANACAUD
|Saritha P
|NDA
|CHALAI
|S.K.P. Ramesh
|NDA
|FORT
|Harikumar S
|NDA
|PERUNTHANNI
|Deepa S Nair
|NDA
|SREEKANTESWARAM
|Sukanya Oh
|UDF
|THAMPANOOR
|R Harikumar
|LDF
|VANCHIYOOR
|Sankarankutty Nair P (Vanchiyoor P Babu)
|OTH
|KANNAMMOOL
|Pattoor Radhakrishnan
|LDF
|PETTAH
|Adv. Deepak SP
|LDF
|CHACKAI
|K Sreekumar
|LDF
|WATER LOSS
|Kinsey Ivin
|LDF
|KARIKKAKAM
|Adv. Aswathy M S
|NDA
|KADAKAMPALLY
|Jaya Rajiv
|LDF
|ANAMUGHAM
|Veenakumari R
|NDA
|ACCULAM
|Advocate. Mini P.S.
|NDA
|CHERUVAIKKAL
|Vinod R (Kiran Kunnil)
|NDA
|ALTAR
|K. P. Bindu
|NDA
|KUZHIVILA
|B Rajendran
|OTH
|POUNDKADAVU
|Sudheesh Kumar
|LDF
|KULATHOR
|Shruti I M
|NDA
|ATTIPRA
|Sunil S. S (Chott)
|LDF
|PALLITHURA
|Suchitra T
Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF cruised past LDF after which KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the front's results indicated the people had rejected the LDF government. According to early trends, the UDF was leading in more grama panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities and corporations than the LDF.
The local body polls were held in two phases in the state earlier this week. The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.
The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors and corporation members will be held on December 21. "We could expose the LDF government’s anti-people stance and the people understood it. The LDF’s fake propaganda was rejected by the people. The UDF is moving towards a historic victory," he said.
He said a united effort, proper preparations, good candidate selection and hard work had resulted in the Congress and the UDF’s victory in the elections.
Asked about the prospects in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Joseph said the party was studying the matter and would comment later.
LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the results would be closely examined.