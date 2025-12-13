NDA clinches Thiruvananthapuram from LDF in historic win: Full list of winners

The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a historic win in Kerala with the saffron camp nearing the majority mark in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls. Thiruvananthapuram: BJP workers celebrate their victory during the Kerala local body polls, at a counting station in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI)

The counting of votes is underway in Kerala for local bodies across the state.

In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is losing its grip on its stronghold which it held for 45 years as the BJP-led Non-Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged ahead in 49 out of 101 wards, with the halfway mark at 51.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, December 13 and is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as single-largest party in Thiruvananthapuram corporation which happens to be Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's bastion.

Here is a complete list of winners in Thiruvananthapuram corporation:

Front Ward name Winner LDF KAZAKHKUTTOM Prashant. S NDA SAINIKA SCHOOL V. Sudevan Nair NDA CHANTHAVILA Anu G Prabha LDF KATTAIKONAM Sindhu Sasi NDA NJANDOORKONAM A. Pradeep Kumar (Karnan) NDA POWDIKONAM Deepuraj NDA CHENKOTTUKONAM Archana Manikandan UDF CHEMPAZHANTHY Shailaja NDA KARIAVATTOM S.S. Sandhyarani LDF PANGAPPARA Deepa Suresh UDF SREEKARIYAM Adv. Bindu VS LDF CHELLAMANGALAM Arun Vattavila NDA MANNANTHALA Chembazhanthi Udayan LDF PATHIRAPALLI B Ajayakumar NDA AMBALAMUKKU Kumari Jayanthi RC UDF KUDAPPANAKUNNU Anita S. NDA THURUTHUMMOOL V Vijayakumar NDA NETTAYAM Yamuna RS LDF KACHANI Aromal KG NDA VAZHOTTUKONAM Sugathan R NDA KODUNGANOOR Adv. V.V. Rajesh NDA VATTIYOORKAVU Adv. Nanda Bhargav NDA KANJIRAMPARA Sumi Balu LDF PERIOD Vineeth.VG UDF KOWDIAR Adv. K. S. Sabarinathan UDF KURAVANKONAM Maya RS UDF MUTTADA Vaishna Suresh NDA CHETTIVILAKAM R Dinesh Kumar UDF KINAVOOR B. Subhash UDF I HAVE BEEN ADVISED Thresyamma Teacher NDA EDAVACODE Swathi S Kumar LDF ULLOOR Liju. S. LDF MEDICAL COLLEGE S. S. Sindhu UDF PATTOM Reshma C UDF KESAVADASAPURAM Anita Alex LDF GOWREESHAPATTOM Adv. Parvathy UDF YOU ARE Mary Pushpam. A UDF NANTHANCODE K. R. Cletus UDF PALAYAM Shirley. S. LDF VAZHUTHACAUD Adv. Rakhi Ravikumar NDA SASTHAMANGALAM R. Sreelekha NDA BANKS Vishnu Mohan. M NDA THIRUMALA P. S. Devima NDA VALIYAVILA Adv. V. G. Girikumar LDF THRIKKANNAPURAM Ajin. S. L. LDF PUNNAKKAMUGAL Shivaji R. P. NDA POOJAPPURA Rajalakshmi. T. NDA WORLD P. T. Madhu LDF THYCAUD G. Venugopal NDA VALIYASALA Surya. VS LDF ARANNOOR Ranjith. T. K. LDF MUDAVANMUGAL V. Gopakumar NDA ESTATE R. Abhilash NDA NO M.R. Gopan NDA PONNUMANGALAM Sridevi .S.K. NDA MELAMCODE Pappanamcode Saji NDA DADDYNAMECODE Neeramankara Hari NDA SMALL Karamana Ajith NDA NEDUMCAUD R. C. Beena. NDA KALADI Manju.GS NDA KARUMOM Ashanath. G. S. LDF THE DAY Shailajadevi. C. NDA POONKULAM Vialkkara Ratheesh UDF VENGANOOR Lathika Kumari. S LDF PORT WARD Fever. J LDF HARBOUR Afsa Sajina NDA VELLAR Satyavati. V NDA THIRUVALLAM Pachallur Gopakumar UDF POONTHURA Sruthimol Poonthura UDF PUTHENPPALLI Shamna Teacher NDA AMBALATHARA Simi Jyotish NDA ATTUKA Shruti. S. S LDF KALIPPANKULAM Razia Begum NDA KAMALESWARAM Giri. V UDF BEEMAPALL Sajina Teacher UDF VALIYATHURA Sheeba Patrick LDF VALLAKKADAVU Shajida Nasser NDA SREEVARAHAM Mini R NDA MANACAUD Saritha P NDA CHALAI S.K.P. Ramesh NDA FORT Harikumar S NDA PERUNTHANNI Deepa S Nair NDA SREEKANTESWARAM Sukanya Oh UDF THAMPANOOR R Harikumar LDF VANCHIYOOR Sankarankutty Nair P (Vanchiyoor P Babu) OTH KANNAMMOOL Pattoor Radhakrishnan LDF PETTAH Adv. Deepak SP LDF CHACKAI K Sreekumar LDF WATER LOSS Kinsey Ivin LDF KARIKKAKAM Adv. Aswathy M S NDA KADAKAMPALLY Jaya Rajiv LDF ANAMUGHAM Veenakumari R NDA ACCULAM Advocate. Mini P.S. NDA CHERUVAIKKAL Vinod R (Kiran Kunnil) NDA ALTAR K. P. Bindu NDA KUZHIVILA B Rajendran OTH POUNDKADAVU Sudheesh Kumar LDF KULATHOR Shruti I M NDA ATTIPRA Sunil S. S (Chott) LDF PALLITHURA Suchitra T View All Prev Next

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF cruised past LDF after which KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the front's results indicated the people had rejected the LDF government. According to early trends, the UDF was leading in more grama panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities and corporations than the LDF.

The local body polls were held in two phases in the state earlier this week. The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors and corporation members will be held on December 21. "We could expose the LDF government’s anti-people stance and the people understood it. The LDF’s fake propaganda was rejected by the people. The UDF is moving towards a historic victory," he said.

He said a united effort, proper preparations, good candidate selection and hard work had resulted in the Congress and the UDF’s victory in the elections.

Asked about the prospects in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Joseph said the party was studying the matter and would comment later.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the results would be closely examined.