Enough HCQ to meet domestic, export demand, says Centre

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 01:29 IST

The Centre on Monday reiterated availability of all essential medicines, including hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) after department of pharmaceuticals secretary PD Vaghela held a video conference with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, medical device manufacturers and chemists.

“Indian pharma industry is producing enough stocks of essential medicines particularly HCQ to meet both domestic demand and to meet export obligations,” a government spokesperson said.

The industry suggested to the government to declare courier services as an essential service in the delivery of important medicines for ailments like diabetes, cancer and other high value drugs and asked it to resolve the problem of congestion at ports and airports for efficient transportation of essential medicines. The secretary assured all measures for an uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices in all parts of the country, he said.

The secretary said the government is in constant touch with the industry, states and the other departments through email, Whatsapp groups, control room set up in the department of pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to address any issue expeditiously.