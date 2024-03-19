Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ‘karma’ dig in letter to BRS leader K Kavitha

‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in jail in a money laundering case, has reportedly written to K Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, and took a potshot at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader. In his letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that the truth had prevailed and told K Kavitha that there was “no benefit of shielding CM Arvind Kejriwal”. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaves after being produced at Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi earlier.(PTI)

“The truth has prevailed… the political witch hunt has fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you,” Live Hindustan reported quoting Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter.

“You always thought you were untouchable... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is a strong and powerful than ever... You will have to face the power of truth," Chandrashekhar added.

Chandrashekhar also claimed that he had mentioned “two things” while addressing the media last year - “The BRS would be thrown out of power in Telangana” following the 2023 assembly elections and “your countdown for arrest and to be a part of Tihar club”.

"Looks like both have happened now," Chandrashekhar said in the letter.

The conman added that the BRS leader's arrest would open a “pandora's box of corruption”.

“All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed... Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong and Germany will all be out in the open,” he added.

The letter comes days after the BRS MLC K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED claimed that Kavitha ‘conspired’ with top Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including the party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the Delhi liquor policy by paying ₹100 crore to the political party.

Reacting to this claim, the AAP said agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation have become ‘goons’ of the BJP.

Following her arrest, BRS leader and her brother KT Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre. In a post on X, he wrote, “Abuse of power and institutional misuse to settle political scores is something that has become increasingly common with BJP govt in last 10 years…”

“ED needs to answer Supreme Court on the inordinate rush to arrest when the matter is very much sub-judice & up for review in a couple of days, on the 19th March. What’s even more appalling is the ED undermining it’s own undertaking given to the Hon’ble Supreme Court," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)