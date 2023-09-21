Sukha Duneke killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster who is currently behind bars in Ahmedabad in a drugs smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claimed responsibility for the killing of Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke in Canada’s Winnipeg, in a Facebook post on Thursday. Duneke, an alleged ally of the Bambiha gang, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a Moga court. (HT file photo)

In the post, Bishnoi's gang said Duneke had played a major role in the killings of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middkhera. The murders were planned by Dunuke even when he was staying abroad, the gang alleged.

Calling Sukhdool Singh a “drug addict”, Bishnoi's gang alleged he destroyed the lives of many people and that he was ultimately “punished for his sins”.

Duneke, a member of Davinder Bambiha, also got Sandeep Nangal Ambiya, another gangster, killed, the gang claimed.

Bishnoi is also an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The killing of Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry, a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, in the state took place on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said.

Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab's Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.

Who was gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke?

Duneka was from Punjab's Moga district. According to Punjab Police, he joined was also associated with pro-Khalistan forces.

The gangster was involved in carrying out crimes in Punjab and nearby states through his aides from the most wanted list of criminals.

He orchestrated to kill kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal last year during a match in Jalandhar.

He had over 20 criminal cases on him pertaining murdering and other heineous crimes.

According to an FIR last year, Duneke got a passport with the help of two Punjab Police personnel.

According to TOI, he was a close associate of Arsh Dalla, designated terrorist of Khalistan Tiger Force. Both of them attempted to revive the outfit after Nijjar's murder.

