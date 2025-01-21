Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹88.68 crore in Kangra and announced that a division of the Jal Shakti department will be set up in the district. Sukhu announces Jal Shakti division in Kangra, lays foundation stones of projects worth ₹ 88.68 cr

Addressing a public gathering at Matour in the Kangra, Sukhu made a slew of announcements, including the introduction of new courses in Matour College and strengthening of water and electricity schemes in the area.

He said that the construction work for the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Kangra would begin soon and announced the construction of a new bridge over 'Jalodi Khad', a statement issued here said.

Kangra district, the chief minister said, would witness a significant development over the next five years and added that the people of the area would get improved water supply, healthcare and other essential facilities nearer to their homes.

Criticising the previous BJP government's education policy and the decline of school enrolment inder it, the CM said his government was working to improve the education system to meet the challenges of the future.

Annual Confidential Report norms have been reformed to evaluate performance of all officers and officials of the state government, he said.

Sukhu laid the foundation stone of sewerage schemes for the gram panchayats of Birta, Ghurkadi, Lalehd, Mataur, Natehad and surrounding areas worth ₹60.12 crore.

Additionally, he initiated projects that aim to improve the roads connecting Dehra Arala, Gawla Andrad, Tarsuh, Lalehd, Birta, Jogipur, Sevkara and Natehad at a cost of ₹12.59 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for a 33/11 kV substation at Daulatpur under the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited to be constructed with an outlay of ₹10.81 crore, the statement said.

Furthermore, he initiated the augmentation work of the lift drinking water scheme for villages, including Ichhi, Mataur, Nandehad, Kotakwala, Zamanabad, Abdullahpur, Mihalu, Jogibala, Sahoda and Gaggal at a cost of ₹5.16 crore.

