Sukma attack reflects deteriorating internal security situation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday the attack on CRPF troopers in Chhattisgarh that left nine paramilitary personnel dead reflected a deteriorating internal security situation under the Narendra Modi government.

“The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies,” tweeted Gandhi.

“My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery,” he added.

At least nine CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured when Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in Sukma on Tuesday, said a senior Chhattisgarh Police official. The blast was followed by a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the rebels.

Security personnel inspect the site of an IED blast where nine CRPF personnel were killed and two more were injured after Maoists ambushed them in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress also said that the attack exposed the hollow claims of Modi government in controlling Maoism, since it came in the same district where 26 CRPF personnel were killed by the ultra-left rebels last year.

“That attack was the biggest one in the past seven years, but BJP government has not learnt any lesson,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, adding that the national security situation was “a direct consequence of Modi government’s aimless, irresolute and inconsistent polices”.

“Modi had sold the ‘national security’ plank hard to attain power, but in the past four years, we have only witnessed a precarious security situation in the country,” he said, claiming ceasefire violations on the border, cross-border infiltration, terror attacks on security installations and Maoist attacks had increased manifold.

The party said there have been 23 major Maoist attacks after demonetisation, in which 97 security personnel and 121 civilians were killed.

“In the last 14 years and 95 days, the Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has miserably failed on this internal security front. Every time there is a Naxal (Maoist) attack, the chief minister promises some tough action, but nothing concrete has been done to stop these attacks.

“BJP President Amit Shah, who had last year started the BJP expansion plan from (West Bengal’s) Naxalbari, should have instead planned with the PM on how to tackle Maoism,” said Surjwala.