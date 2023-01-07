Sultanpuri horror: Eyewitness Nidhi was arrested in drug smuggling case

Sultanpuri death case eyewitness Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali Singh's scooty on the fateful night of New Year, was earlier arrested in a drug smuggling case and was out on bail, Delhi Police said. Nidhi was arrested in December 2020 in a case registered in Agra Cantt under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985), according to police. (Sultanpuri horror updates: 'Accused knew she was stuck under their car')

She had been intercepted and arrested at the Agra railway station for bringing ganja from Telangana. Two boys, identified as Sameer and Ravi, were also arrested along with Nidhi, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, police have denied reports that Nidhi was arrested in the Sultanpuri death case and said she was only called to join the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, "There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation."

Six people have so far been arrested and one has surrendered as more CCTV footage emerged in which Anjali SIngh and Nidhi were seen with a man hours before the incident. Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal were already arrested and, later, the police zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna saying the duo were involved in shielding the accused.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Nidhi fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was "scared". On Tuesday, Nidhi told the media that Anjali was drunk on the day of the incident.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trsut me and trusted herself instead," Nidhi claimed.

Anjali’s mother, Rekha, on Wednesday said that she had never seen or heard about Nidhi. She also rejected the charge that Anjali was drunk, saying she never drank and that Nidhi was lying.

To be sure, a forensic science laboratory official said that Anjali’s post-mortem report doesn’t state if there was alcohol in her body or not.

(With ANI inputs)

