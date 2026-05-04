Sunetra Pawar set for massive win in Baramati bypoll, crosses 2 lakh votes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar is set for a sweeping victory in the Baramati assembly bypolls 2026. The Maharashtra deputy CM secured over 2 lakh votes at the end of the 23rd round of counting and has maintained a stunning lead over her 22 rivals, none of whom have crossed even 1000 votes, according to Election Commission data.

Sunetra Pawar crosses 1 lakh votes.(HT_PRINT)

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She received 2,09,921 votes as of 5:45 pm, as per EC data. Professor RY Ghatukade Sir (New Rashtriya Samaj Party) is trailing with 873 votes, while Viraj Mahadev Shinde (Independent) is further behind with 501 votes. Counting is still underway.

The bypoll, held on April 23, was necessitated following the death of then Deputy CM and NCP head Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28. Contesting her first election, Sunetra Pawar is heading towards a comfortable win.

In a post on X, Sunetra Pawar thanked the people of Baramati for a “resounding victory” in the Assembly by-election. She said the mandate came with “overwhelming votes” and showed deep trust, love, and support from voters.

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{{^usCountry}} She said this was the first election in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar, adding that his absence was deeply felt and that the victory was “not merely a political triumph” but a tribute to his work and legacy. She said his vision and contributions to Maharashtra and Baramati continued to inspire her and gave her strength to move forward, while also acknowledging the responsibility of carrying forward his dreams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said this was the first election in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar, adding that his absence was deeply felt and that the victory was “not merely a political triumph” but a tribute to his work and legacy. She said his vision and contributions to Maharashtra and Baramati continued to inspire her and gave her strength to move forward, while also acknowledging the responsibility of carrying forward his dreams. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunetra Pawar thanked NCP leaders and workers, as well as partners in the Mahayutiand Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances, along with supporting organisations, for their efforts during the campaign. She said she remained committed to the ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and to following the path shown by Yashwantrao Chavan and Ajit Pawar.

Calling for unity and development-focused politics, she said Baramati’s progress must center on youth, farmers, women, and entrepreneurs, and added that “elections come and go, but the harmony and affection of Baramati must endure forever.” She also assured voters that she would always stand by them and continue working for the constituency’s development without fanfare.

Jay Pawar, son of Sunetra Pawar, thanked voters for their trust and said the family was humbled by the mandate. He also asked supporters to maintain restraint and avoid celebrations.

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"None of us wanted to have such an election. There has also been an unfortunate incident in neighbouring Bhor tehsil (where a four-year-old child was raped and murdered). We do not wish to celebrate this victory," Jay Pawar told reporters in Baramati, as per news agency ANI.

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Sunetra Pawar also appealed to party workers and supporters not to take out victory processions or celebrate with ‘gulal’ once the result is declared, dedicating the mandate to the memory of her late husband Ajit Pawar and calling for dignity and restraint.

Jay Pawar further said, "I was not alone in this. Every well-wisher was with us in this campaign and voting. We could achieve it only because of it," adding that he would continue to remain available to the people of the constituency every Thursday to address their concerns.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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