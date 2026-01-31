Edit Profile
crown
    Sunetra Pawar, first woman deputy CM of Maharashtra: What's her net worth? Gold, bonds, properties worth ₹130 crore+

    NCP leader Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as first female chief minister of Maharashtra taking over from her late husband Ajit Pawar. 

    Updated on: Jan 31, 2026 5:37 PM IST
    By Akansha Purohit
    Sunetra Pawar, Rajya Sabha member and leader of Nationalist Congress Party, has become the first female deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. She succeeds her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash earlier this week.

    Sunetra Pawar's total income and assets were estimated as per the affidavit she filed for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. (PTI File Photo)
    Sunetra Pawar, daughter of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, unsuccessfully fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She was then sent to the Rajya Sabha by her party and the state's ruling alliance in July 2025.

    Elected now by NCP MLAs as their leader, Pawar will be sworn in at 5 pm today. She has six months to become a state legislator.

    What is Sunetra Pawar's net worth?

    As per the affidavit filed by her ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024, Sunetra Pawar's total income was 4,22,21,010 or 4.2 crore. This is according to the Income Tax Return filed for the financial year 2022-23.

    Further, her assets, including movable and immovable property were recorded at 1,27,59,98,205 ( 127 crore). Among these assets, movable assets accounted for 30.3 crore, while immovable assets disclosed by her were worth 97 crore.

    Her liabilities were mentioned as 17 crore.

    Movable assets

    Cash: 7.3 lakh

    Motor vehicle: 86 lakh

    Deposits in Bank or financial institution: 5.3 crore

    Bonds, Debentures and shares: 66 lakh

    Jewellery" 1.3 crore

    Among jewellery, silver utensils of 35kg accounted for 24 lakh as per estimates at the time; 1,030 gm gold ornaments accounted for 51 lakh as per 2024 value, and 28-karat diamond jewellery was valued at 24 lakh.

    Other assets, such as interests and values of claims, were disclosed as 8.4 crore.

    Sunetra held shares in several companies as per the 2024 affidavit, including Baramati Agro Ltd Equity Shares, Venkeys (India) Limited, VIA Creations Pvt Ltd and Baramati Urban Co Op Bank Ltd.

    Immovable assets

    In terms of immovable assets, Sunetra Pawar held 13 crore worth of agricultural land and 37 crore worth of non-agricultural land.

    Her residential buildings included a flat worth 4 crore at the Jhiroji Apartment in Kalyani Nagar and a flat worth 10 crore at Sindh Housing Society in Pune. She also owned two other properties, with one in Mumbai's Shubhada Apartment. The total worth of her residential buildings was 35 crore, as per the affidavit.

    Liabilities of Sunetra Pawar included loans from banks and financial institutions worth 16 crore.

    In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she was defeated by her sister-in-law Supriya Sule from Baramati by 1.5 lakh votes. But she was later elected to the Rajya Sabha. Her nomination as the deputy CM was proposed by senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by other senior leaders, and she was unanimously elected NCP leader.

    News/India News/Sunetra Pawar, First Woman Deputy CM Of Maharashtra: What's Her Net Worth? Gold, Bonds, Properties Worth ₹130 Crore+
