Sunita Kejriwal expected to be among AAP’s star campaigners

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was expected to be included on the list of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s star campaigners due to be released on Tuesday, people aware of the matter said. She was likely to campaign for AAP Lok Sabha candidates in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Sunita Kejriwal at a rally in New Delhi in March. (HT PHOTO)

Sunita Kejriwal has held meetings with leaders of AAP, the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and issued video messages on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal since his arrest in connection with the excise policy case on March 21. She read out the messages from the chief minister’s residence using the same background with the portraits of Indian national heroes and the national flag.

In the 2020 assembly election, Sunita Kejriwal carried out a door-to-door campaign for Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where the chief minister was seeking a third term.

With Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain also behind bars, AAP has been facing a crisis of leaders who can campaign for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP is contesting four seats in Delhi, 13 in Punjab, one in Haryana, two each in Gujarat, and Assam.

The AAP has maintained that the Enforcement Directorate’s probe in the excise case was part of a political conspiracy to crush the party. It has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to destabilise and topple the AAP government.