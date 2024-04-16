 Sunita Kejriwal expected to be among AAP’s star campaigners | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sunita Kejriwal expected to be among AAP’s star campaigners

ByAlok K N Mishra
Apr 16, 2024 12:50 PM IST

In the 2020 assembly election, Sunita Kejriwal carried out a door-to-door campaign for Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was expected to be included on the list of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s star campaigners due to be released on Tuesday, people aware of the matter said. She was likely to campaign for AAP Lok Sabha candidates in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Sunita Kejriwal at a rally in New Delhi in March. (HT PHOTO)
Sunita Kejriwal at a rally in New Delhi in March. (HT PHOTO)

Sunita Kejriwal has held meetings with leaders of AAP, the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and issued video messages on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal since his arrest in connection with the excise policy case on March 21. She read out the messages from the chief minister’s residence using the same background with the portraits of Indian national heroes and the national flag.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the 2020 assembly election, Sunita Kejriwal carried out a door-to-door campaign for Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where the chief minister was seeking a third term.

With Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain also behind bars, AAP has been facing a crisis of leaders who can campaign for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP is contesting four seats in Delhi, 13 in Punjab, one in Haryana, two each in Gujarat, and Assam.

The AAP has maintained that the Enforcement Directorate’s probe in the excise case was part of a political conspiracy to crush the party. It has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to destabilise and topple the AAP government.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

News / India News / Sunita Kejriwal expected to be among AAP’s star campaigners
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On