e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site

Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site

The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting here.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
A general view of Ayodhya City. UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will build a mosque and a reserch centre on the five-acre plot allotted to them by the SC.
A general view of Ayodhya City. UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will build a mosque and a reserch centre on the five-acre plot allotted to them by the SC. (ANI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.

The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting here.

“It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government,” board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters.

He said the board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque.

“Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land”, he said.

“The size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs,” he said.

tags
top news
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news