Super 30 founder Anand Kumar fined Rs 50,000 by Gauhati High Court

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:52 IST

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday fined Anand Kumar of Super-30 Rs 50,000 for failing to appear in connection with a public interest litigation filed by four students of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) accusing him of ‘cheating’.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua directed Kumar to be personally present before the court on November 28, the next date of hearing.

On November 19, the court had asked Kumar to be personally present on November 26. Super 30 is a Patna-based institute which prepares students from poor economic backgrounds for entrance test to the premier IITs.

“The bench was unhappy that despite its earlier order, Kumar had not appeared in court. Hence it directed him to pay Rs 10,000 each to the five guardians and students, who were present in court as compensation,” said Amit Goyal, advocate for the petitioners.

The present case dates to September 2018 when four students of IIT-G filed a petition alleging Kumar gave a false impression that he could help poor students’ clear the entice examination to IITs, JEE.

They said when students from different parts of the country landed in Patna to enrol in Super 30, they were instead admitted to a coaching institute called Ramanujan School of Mathematics by charging Rs 33,000 per student as tuition fees.

Based on the petition, the court had issued notices in September last year to Kumar and senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Abhayanand, who started Super 30 along with Kumar in 2002. The two parted ways in 2008.

While Kumar has not appeared in the court or replied to the notice, Abhayanand filed an affidavit in January this year, saying that he had no knowledge of how Super 30 has been functioning after 2008.

The petitioners alleged Kumar has not been running any Super 30 classes after 2008, but each year after IIT-JEE results are announced he appears before the media with some students of Ramanujan School of Mathematics claiming that they are Super 30 students who have cleared the exam.

It added that last year too, Kumar claimed that 26 students of Super 30 had cleared IIT-JEE, but he hadn’t released the names of those students.

The petition stated that through his false propaganda, Kumar was cheating IIT aspirants and their guardians and also common people of the country including those from the northeast.

Kumar’s work related to Super 30 is the basis of a hit Hindi movie of the same name, starring Hrithik Roshan, released this year.