Super 30's Anand Kumar reacts to Delhi Rau's IAS coaching centre deaths: ‘Famous teachers…’

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has reacted to the ongoing controversy following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a flooded basement at Rau's coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar saying that it is the duty of famous teachers to come forward and speak on such incidents. Super 30 founder Anand Kumar.(HT file )

Anand Kumar's reacting comes amid massive protests by students outside UPSC coaching centres against the death of three civil services aspirants in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following torrential rainfall on July 27.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Anand Kumar said one should learn to accept their mistakes and try to correct them.

“As teachers, they should have spoken about the incident earlier and should address the issue now also. When you asked me to come and speak, it was my duty to speak. I am not against anyone but I want to say this to everyone that if you have made mistakes, then try to correct them. It is not justified to not accept your mistake. Anyone can make a mistake, but one should correct their mistakes and work according to the law,” ANI quoted Anand Kumar as saying.

Anand Kumar's advice to students

The Super 30 founder also emphasised the importance of self-study and said instead of taking admissions in the name of famous teachers, the students should focus on self-study.

"I want to send this message to the students that please take admission in any coaching institution carefully. It's not necessary that the teachers who are famous are the only ones who teach nicely. So don't focus on the teacher's name or the results. check their contents. Check which teacher can make you explain things better. Select the teachers with whom you can connect better. Don't rush with the crowd. I would also say to focus more on self-study. Once you master the process of self-study, no one can stop you from being successful," he said.

The Super 30 founder further pointed out that various coaching institutes misrepresent their faculties and urges central and state governments to establish a centre where students' concerns should be addressed.

90% of offline coaching centres will disappear within 15 years: Anand Kumar

Anand Kumar also claimed that in the upcoming 10 to 15 years 90 per cent of offline coaching centres will disappear. He was asked why students were forced to leave their home states and towns and come to Delhi to study despite so much online content being available. Kumar said, "They can read. It's my prediction that might be wrong. In the coming 10 to 15 years, 90 per cent of these coaching institutes are going to disappear. I can say this from my experience."

"Now only one per cent of experiments have been done in the field of online classes. Syllabus for online classes with good quality content is yet to be prepared. If some dedicated group of teachers prepare such content, the students can do online classes by sitting in their homes and they will benefit much more than the offline classes," he said.

Three UPSC aspirants died

Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala, died after rain water gushed inside of basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.

(With inputs from ANI)