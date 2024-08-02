10 lakh, free coaching: How SriRam IAS, others reacted amid students' protest over 3 aspirants' death

Amid students' protest over the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, several other UPSC coaching centre have announced financial assistance for the victims and a free classes offer for other students from Rau’s IAS, where the incident took place. Students protest after three UPSC aspirants were drowned to death after Rau's IAS coaching centres basement library got flooded with rain water following heavy rains on Saturday at Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala, died on July 27 when Rau’s IAS basement library, operating illegally, flooded after heavy rain. The MCD has since sealed many such libraries and demolished illegal establishments of several other institutes.

Vajiram & Ravi

Vajiram & Ravi said it is volunteering to admit free of cost, students who are currently enrolled with Rau's IAS Study Circle.

“As a sign of solidarity with the families of the departed souls, Vajiram & Ravi comes forward to make a financial contribution of Rs. 10 Lakh to each of the three IAS aspirants who lost their lives recently,” it added.

Next IAS

Next IAS has also decided to provide ₹10 lakh each to the families of three students.

The UPSC civil services coaching institute said it acknowledges the disruption faced by students enrolled in the current session at Rau’s IAS institute due to the incident. To support these students, it said, it will provide classes for the remaining syllabus of Rau’s IAS current session at no charge.

“Our motive to teach (without any charges) is just to help and support students affected by this tragic”, the institue's chief managing director B Singh said in a statement.

Next IAS said it is exploring feasibility to resume classes at Delhi centre and vowed to strictly adhere to safety measures. It is also converting one of their classrooms into a reading room for temporary basis and also establish a ‘Student Care Cell’, B Singh added.

SriRam IAS

SriRam IAS coaching institute said it will offer financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to each of the three victims of Rau's IAS coaching incident and to the family of Nilesh Rai, who died from electrocution in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.

"Additionally, we extend an open invitation to the students of Rau's IAS Study Circle to use our classrooms and libraries whenever needed. Remember, we are here to support you in every way we can," the statement said.

Students to form committee to raise demands

These come after coaching institutes have faced backlash as students have raised concerns about high fees, unsafe environments, and exploitation.

On Thursday, civil services aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar held a spot election to choose a core committee for talks with authorities. The final selection is pending due to commotion during the process. A 10-15 member panel will be formed to represent the students' demands.