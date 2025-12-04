Supreme Court calls for day-to-day special court trials in acid attack cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday called for day-to-day special court trials in acid attack cases as it heard an acid attack survivor’s plea seeking social security, even as the trial in her case remained pending in a Delhi court since 2009. The court sought information from high courts on the pendency of acid attack trials. (ANI)

“It is a shame on society. If the national capital cannot respond to this challenge, who will take care of them? We will take suo motu cognisance of this issue,” said a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench issued a notice to the Union government and sought information from the high courts on the pendency of acid attack trials.

The petitioner, who made submissions with her lawyer’s assistance, told the court that her trial has been pending since it was transferred from Haryana to Delhi’s Rohini. She added that all hope was lost at one point, but a judicial officer in Haryana encouraged her and helped revive her case.

The petitioner pointed out the plight of acid attack survivors. She added that disfigurement occurs when acid is thrown at faces and body parts.

She said in some cases, victims are made to drink acid, leading to rupture of their food pipe. The petitioner added that they have to survive on an artificial feeding tube, and such victims face great difficulty surviving. She pointed out that no pension, employment opportunities, or social security are available to them.

The CJI said he was shocked to note that some victims are even made to drink acid. “I came to know for the first time while reading your petition that acid is being fed to people. How much difficulty will they face?”

The court allowed the petitioner to file an application on why the trial had not concluded for 16 years. “We would like to see this trial expedited,” the CJI said, posting the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, told the court that such petitions cannot be opposed, as he took a copy of the acid attack survivor’s petition.

The bench said the system must respond to this issue. “There should be no sympathy for such persons [acid attack accused]. These cases should be tried by special courts,” said the bench.

The bench sought Mehta’s assistance in getting instructions from the government on whether acid attack victims can be considered for benefits under the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, which recognises 21 categories of disability and mandates reservation in education and employment, etc.

“On the judicial side, we can interpret, but if there is affirmative action from the Union, it will be appreciated,” the bench said.

Mehta said this has to be covered under the Disabilities Act. “The perpetrators of this crime should meet with the same ruthlessness,” he said.