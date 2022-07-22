Supreme Court closes pleas for probe into Dubey’s killing

The Supreme Court on Friday closed the hearing on a bunch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 and directed the state government to take appropriate action on the recommendation submitted by a judicial committee in the case.

“Nothing remains in this matter. If the petitioners are still aggrieved, they are free to take recourse to the remedies available to them under law,” a bench of Chief justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said, as it ordered to make the report public.

The judicial committee, headed by a former top court judge, had said there is no suspicion or doubt about the police version of the killing of gangster Dubey and other members of his gang in encounters.

