'File a status report': SC issues directive to UP SIT in Ayodhya donation 'theft' case, sets hearing for July 20

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, to submit a status report on the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, while indicating that it may consider issuing further directions after examining the progress of the probe.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a status report in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. (PTI)

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Hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the state government to also disclose the names of the officials comprising the SIT.

Also Read | Trust, distrust converge in Ayodhya amid Ram Mandir donation theft case

‘File a status report’: SC

“We would like to know who the members of the SIT are. File a status report. After seeing the report, we may issue some additional directions,” the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also issued notice to the Trust, observing that its response was necessary before the matter could be considered further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also issued notice to the Trust, observing that its response was necessary before the matter could be considered further. {{/usCountry}}

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government along with senior additional advocate general Sharan Dev Singh Thakur, informed the court that the investigation was underway.

Also Read | Ram temple donation probe: SIT finds no irregularity in Trust’s banking records, audit trail, focuses on cash handling lapses

Investigation continues into alleged donation theft

The hearing assumes significance as the Uttar Pradesh Police investigation into the alleged donation theft continues, with eight persons in custody following an FIR based on the SIT inquiry.

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One of the petitions has been filed by petitioner-in-person Narendra Kumar Goswami, who has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged scam along with an audit of the Trust’s finances by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

A separate petition by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, also appearing in person, seeks similar directions for registration of an FIR and a fair, independent and time-bound CBI investigation into the alleged diversion of donations collected at the temple.

The third plea, filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, seeks a court-monitored CBI investigation coupled with a comprehensive forensic audit of the Trust’s finances.

Besides seeking a forensic examination of all donations, transactions and assets of the Trust by an independent agency, Singh urged the court to direct the preservation of all financial records, including physical documents, digital ledgers, UPI transaction logs and bank statements, to prevent any alleged tampering with evidence.

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The petition seeks the constitution of a court-monitored oversight mechanism and prays that, pending completion of the investigation, the Trust be restrained from undertaking major financial or administrative decisions, including award of substantial contracts, investments, utilisation of Trust funds, creation of third-party rights or alienation of assets without prior approval of the proposed oversight committee.

It has also sought directions requiring the Trust to place before the Supreme Court a complete account of all donations and contributions received since its constitution, including cash donations, bank transfers, digital payments, foreign contributions and donations in kind such as gold, silver and other valuables, together with details of their accounting, custody and utilisation.

Additionally, the plea seeks directions for the Trust to publish audited financial statements, donation records and details regarding utilisation of funds on its official website in the interest of transparency, while safeguarding confidential donor information wherever necessary.