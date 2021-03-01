Supreme Court ends bail of over 2,000 prisoners given on Covid-19 ground
- On October 29 last year, the top court had stayed a direction passed on October 20 by the Delhi High Court directing 2,318 undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner.
The Supreme Court on Monday set a 15-day deadline for 2,318 undertrial prisoners in Delhi to surrender after they were released on bail in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhatt said, “Now the situation is improving. We will order the prisoners out on interim bail to surrender in 15 days.”
On October 29 last year, the top court had stayed a direction passed on October 20 by the Delhi High Court directing 2,318 undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner.
This decision was challenged by NGO National Forum on Prison Reforms which pointed to the grim reality of overcrowded prisons and sought stay of the HC order in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The petition pointed out that implementing the HC order will result in widespread confusion as prisoners will be forced to approach different trial courts. It also claimed that the surrender of close to 5000 prisoners will lead to overcrowding, heightening chances of a Covid-19 spread inside jail.
From time-to-time, the top court kept extending its order of stay and lifted it only on Monday.
The court kept the matter pending in order to monitor implementation of its order. The court also wished to know about the status on overcrowding of prisons across the country and sought a report on this aspect from Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal.
The High Court had directed 2318 undertrials involved in heinous offences to surrender in a phased manner latest by November 13. Soon after the lockdown came into effect in March last year, the Delhi HC took suo motu notice of the pending interim bail pleas of prisoners before various trial courts and High Court and granted blanket extension till May 15. By subsequent orders in May, June, and July, the interim bails got extended. In addition to this, some 350 odd prisoners were also granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court as well.
The HC in its October 20 order had said, “Now the situation has changed and all courts at High Courts and district level are functioning through physical or videoconferencing mode.”
The HC also noted that inside the jails, there was no scare of Covid-19 outbreak as out of 16,000 prisoners only three were infected and were being kept under isolation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court ends bail of over 2,000 prisoners given on Covid-19 ground
- On October 29 last year, the top court had stayed a direction passed on October 20 by the Delhi High Court directing 2,318 undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress divided over alliance with cleric Siddiqui in Bengal
- Deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, accused the party’s Bengal president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdury of diluting the party’s core ideology and the secularism by allying with Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alliance Air launches flights from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur under UDAN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in Maharashtra: How various districts fared since Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF soldier injured in attack by miscreants in Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA pushes for free Covid-19 vaccine, make online portal more user friendly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adityanath heads for Malda to begin poll campaign in Bengal
- This will be the first of the many public meetings Adityanath is scheduled to address in Bengal where the BJP is looking to unseat the led TMC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'FASTags will save ₹20,000 crore per year on fuel': Gadkari
- "Toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sending rice, HCQ tablets as humanitarian assistance to Madagascar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi
- The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh
- The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox