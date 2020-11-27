e-paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court extends Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan’s parole by a week

Supreme Court extends Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan’s parole by a week

A three- judge bench headed by Justice LN Rao granted the parole to the convict on November 23 for a medical check-up.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Perarivalan, convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Perarivalan, convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
         

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by a week the parole granted to AG Perarivalan, convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and made it clear that no further extension will be given.

A three- judge bench headed by Justice LN Rao granted the parole to the convict on November 23 for a medical check-up.

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

