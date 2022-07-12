Supreme Court extends Varavara Rao’s bail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao’s bail till further orders as the hearing of his plea for it was adjourned at a request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case related to violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in 2018 against him and others.

The Bombay high court last year granted bail to Rao, 83, on medical grounds. He was to surrender on Tuesday after the high court refused to extend the bail on April 13 and granted him three months to surrender, prompting him to move the top court.

A bench of justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday as the period for surrender was expiring. When the matter was taken up, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, sought an adjournment and did not object to the extension of the protection.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, who appeared for Rao, did not object to NIA’s request.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing next on July 19, said, “The protection enjoyed by the petitioner shall inure to his benefit till further orders.”

Mehta objected to the words “till further orders” and requested the protection be specifically granted till July 19 as the same could be potentially misused. The bench said, “If some situation occurs on the next date and the matter is not taken up, we do not want the man to be picked up.”

In his appeal to the top court, Rao said he has spent two years in jail since he was taken into custody in November 2018. He added he underwent cataract surgery and suffered several age-related complications. Rao said advancing age and deteriorating health are a fatal combination while seeking permission to shift him to his native Hyderabad.

Rao, who faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, cited the pace of the trial and added it would not end within a decade. He referred to the death of Father Stan Swamy, who was also arrested in connection with the same case, in custody before the trial could start.