Ambani bomb scare case: SC grants bail to ex-police officer Pradeep Sharma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma over two years after he was arrested in connection with the recovery of 20 gelatin sticks from a car parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in 2021 and the killing of the vehicle’s owner, Mansukh Hiran. Police outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani after the explosives were found. (HT PHOTO)

Sharma moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay high court’s refusal to grant him bail in January. “We have allowed the appeal and granted bail,” said a bench of justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha. A detailed order was awaited.

Hiran’s widow accused Sachin Waze, another former Mumbai police officer, of killing her husband. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe into the case and accused Waze and Sharma of conspiring to kill Hiran.

Additional solicitor-general SV Raju, who represented National Investigation Agency (NIA), cited the investigation in the case and said the agency has not found any evidence linking Sharma to the gelatin sticks or the theft of Hiran’s vehicle. “The only case in which his involvement has been found is Hiran’s murder.” He added Sharma met Waze multiple times before the murder.

Sharma’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued his client cannot be linked with the crime because he had multiple meetings with Waze.

Hiran’s body was found in March 2021 days after he reported the theft of his vehicle. A note threatening Ambani and his wife was also found in the vehicle.

The NIA booked Sharma under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act. It accused Waze of arranging money for Sharma to hire contract killers.

In May, Sharma was granted interim bail for his wife’s surgery. But the surgery could not be performed and Sharma returned to prison this month.

The high court rejected Sharma’s bail citing his clout within the police and the possibility of influencing the witnesses. It noted Sharma was acquitted in an extra-judicial killing case but the appeal against the acquittal was pending. The high court cited material on record and said prima facie it points to Sharma’s complicity in Hiran’s murder.