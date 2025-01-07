Supreme Court grants interim bail to Asaram on medical grounds till March 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to jailed self-styled godman Asaram in a 2013 rape case on medical grounds till March 31. Asaram Bapu granted bail till March 31, 2025(Hindustan Times)

The Supreme court heard the case and allowed the plea because of his health. The godman was prohibited from meeting followers after being released by a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, who granted the bail, as reported by Economic Times.

The top court said 86-year-old Asaram was suffering from various age-related health conditions besides a heart ailment.

For repeatedly raping a girl in his Gujarati ashram, the godman was given a life sentence by a Gujarati court in 2023. Asaram is presently serving his term at Jodhpur prison.

Last year, the Gujarat High Court denied his request for a sentence suspension. The deployment of security guards throughout the bail term has also been ordered by the highest court.

The Gujarat High Court denied Asaram's request for a respite on August 29, 2024, stating that there was no basis for it.

The Supreme Court said it would only examine the issue on medical grounds.

Within days of Asaram's return to the Jodhpur prison following his 17-day release, the Supreme Court granted him temporary bail. On December 18 of last year, Asaram was given a 17-day release period to receive medical care.

A bench led by Justice MM Sundresh stated, "he is in his last leg," and decided to hear his plea for a temporary stay of sentencing based solely on medical grounds without than delving into the specifics of the accusations made against him.

The court, which included Justice Rajesh Bindal, ordered him liberty till March 31, 2025.

The Gujarat government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, noted that witnesses in this case have been killed and demanded that armed police officers be with him at all times. He also refused to receive treatment for his heart condition at the hospital, despite the state's best efforts, as reported by PTI.

Along with counsel Rajesh Inamdar, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who was representing Asaram, said that his client's health was so dire that there was little possibility of life. The inmate was given armed constables, but he opposed to this because he thought it may affect his choice of hospital or treatment.