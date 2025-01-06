Gujarat: 18-year-old girl rescued from 490-foot borewell in Bhuj after hours of efforts

An 18-year-old girl fell into a deep borewell at a village in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning and efforts was on to rescue her, officials said. On Monday morning, an 18-year-old girl fell down a deep borewell in a hamlet in the Kutch area of Gujarat, and rescue operations were underway.(PTI/representative)

The incident took place at around 6.30 am at Kanderai village in Bhuj taluka of the district, they said.

The teenager belonged to a family of migrant labourers from Rajasthan. She was stuck at the depth of 490 feet in the 540-foot-deep borewell, Bhuj Deputy Collector AB Jadav said.

Authorities were initially doubtful about the family's version that a girl of her age fell into a borewell.

Jadav said they confirmed her presence with the help of a camera in the afternoon.

A local rescue team was continuously supplying oxygen into the borewell, he said.

"The girl is in an unconscious state, oxygen is being supplied to her by the local rescue team making an effort to pull her out," the official said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Border Security Force (BSF) were also called to support the rescue efforts, he said.