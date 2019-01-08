Supreme Court LIVE updates: Govt not biased against anyone: Jaitley after Alok Verma reinstated as CBI chief

Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Verma as the CBI chief, quashing a midnight order by the government in October to remove him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana after infighting between them went public.

But the top court ruled that Alok Verma cannot take any major policy decisions till the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the probe report against him and decides on his continuation.

The top court has given this selection committee, which also comprises the Chief Justice of India and leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, one week to meet and discuss whether Verma needs to be removed or not.

Here are the live updates:

12.45 pm IST SC has strengthened immunity to CBI: Jaitley SC apparently has strengthened the immunity given to CBI director in larger interest of fair&impartial investigation. Therefore in accordance with direction of SC, orders will be complied with and the govt will act in the same manner, says Jaitley.





12.40 pm IST Action was perfectly bonafide: Jaitley This action was taken perfectly bonafide as there were cross-allegations made by both the officers,&in accordance with recommendations of CVC.The govt had felt that in the larger interest of fair&impartial investigation&credibility of CBI,the 2 officers must recuse themselves, says Jaitley.





12.30 pm IST Govt not biased against anyone: Jaitley Govt not biased against anyone. CVC exercised its powers of superintendence in connection with corruption in CBI,says Jaitley.





12.20 pm IST Govt acted on CVC recommendation: Jaitley The government had taken this action of sending two senior officers of the CBI on leave on the recommendation of the CVC, says finance minister Arun Jaitley.





11.50 am IST Alok Verma reinstatement is indictment of Modi: Kejriwal Modi govt has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country, says Arvind Kejriwal. SC reinstating CBI director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of Modi, he says.





11.30 am IST Alok Verma removed for probing Rafale deal: Congress “Alok Verma was investigating the #RafaleScam, so he was illegally & undemocratically removed from his position. Today the SC has proven to PM Modi that democracy will always fight back. Where will NoMo hide, now that all his skeletons are falling out of the closet.” Congress tweets.





11.20 am IST Cong leader Kharge welcomes verdict Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on SC’s verdict on Alok Verma plea: We’re not against one individual, welcome SC’s judgement, it’s a lesson for govt. Today you’ll use these agencies to pressurise people, tomorrow somebody else will, What will happen to democracy then? Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on SC's verdict on Alok Verma plea: We're not against one individual, welcome SC's judgement, it's a lesson for govt. Today you'll use these agencies to pressurise people, tomorrow somebody else will, What will happen to democracy then? pic.twitter.com/sAHEvuYNf8 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019





11 am IST SC gives committee a week to consider Verma’s case Supreme Court says the High Power Committee under DSPE Act to act within a week to consider his case.



